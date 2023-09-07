It would be ‘cruel’ to take Jofra Archer to the Cricket World Cup

Steve Harmison has praised England’s call-up of Gus Atkinson for the Cricket World Cup but warned taking Jofra Archer to the tournament in India as a travelling reserve would be a mistake, insisting: “It would be cruel.”

Atkinson’s smooth action and ability to bowl in excess of 90 miles per hour has drawn comparisons with Archer.

The 25-year-old Surrey fast bowler was a shock inclusion in England’s provisional 15-man World Cup squad but has had a stellar start to his international career, taking six wickets in his first two T20s, including a haul of four for 20 on his debut against New Zealand in Manchester last week.

Harmison, who took 303 wickets in 123 matches for his country across all formats, said of Atkinson: “He’s quick, he’s bowled well for Surrey this year. I think he’s done the hard yards to get into a position to be selected and England have decided they need some extra pace when they go out to India so I think he was the obvious choice.

“I think he was close to playing in the Ashes [this summer]. I think he might have had a late call up if something had happened to Mark Wood. The format for him at the minute seems to be white ball.

“He’s bowled well in the Hundred, he’s clocked 95mph but I think if he bowls in the mid-to-late 80s during the World Cup, let’s not jump and say ‘why’s he not bowling 95 mph’ because I think it’s a different type of game, different type of format, different type of surface.

“And because of that, he probably won’t hit the speeds of Mark Wood and possibly Jofra Archer. I don’t think he’s as quick as they are. But from what I’ve seen so far, I think the boy has got some natural talent and I think he’ll do well on Indian pitches.”

Archer, 28, was England’s hero with the ball during their 2019 World Cup win, bowling the decisive super over in the final against New Zealand at Lord’s. Yet he has been beset by injury over the past three years and is only now building up to a return from a stress fracture of the elbow he sustained in the Indian Premier League in May.

England have said they will take Archer to India as a travelling reserve in the hope he is ready to play if, later in the tournament, another bowler is ruled out through injury.

However Harmison believes taking Archer as a travelling reserve would be a huge mistake and counter-productive to his long-term career.

“I say this purely from Jofra’s point of view, England shouldn’t even be looking at him,” he said.

“I think it might be a little bit cruel. I wouldn’t even take him. I think Jofra needs to find a way back into cricket, possibly away from England, just go and enjoy getting back on the field again.

“Getting back on the field during a World Cup is just asking too much of somebody who has been out for such a long time. I don’t think it’s fair on him. I think there’s a human element to it.

Archer has not played for England since March

“This lad has been through the ringer for such a long time and I think just give him a break and let him ease back into cricket.

“I’d love to have him in the squad, he’s game-changing but if you take him as a travelling reserve, without any cricket, I think that’s a bit of an ask.

“England have decided they’re going to try and do that and I hope for Jofra’s sake he doesn’t get thrown into the heat of the battle.

“It won’t be his elbow this time, it’ll be some other part of his body that breaks down if he’s asking his body to do something it hasn’t done for quite some time, no matter how much training you’ve done.

“When you’re in the middle, it’s completely different to bowling in the nets so I’d like to think England can get through this whole World Cup without him.”

