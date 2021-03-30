Stilo Magolide Drops Visuals For ‘Stilo Nkinga’. Stilo Magolide is known best for is unique style of rap, tone and his drip of course! Stilo has worked with the likes of Riky Rick, YoungstaCPT, DJ Slique and Nadia Nakai and has built his brand seamlessly over the years. The Khumbula rapper always has something fresh and exciting up his sleeve for his music videos. He always delivers the best quality visuals for fans to enjoy, this time isn’t any different.

The rapper took to twitter to announce the release of his music video for his track Stilo Nkinga. The video was directed by SKRM Visuals and shot in Johannesburg. SKRM Visuals also delivered Stilo’s Madoko music video featuring Multi Platinum selling Kwesta.

The rapper delivered nothing less than high quality visuals to go along with the hard hitting track.

Stilo Nkinga is off of his 2020 EP Mbuzi Level. The music video is the third music video release from Mbuzi Level behind other releases, Wed Em featuring 25K and Ingozi featuring Reason. The rapper’s EP had other amazing features including Saudi and Zingah.

Stilo also released a groovy single with songstress Lucille Slade in November 2020 titled NIGHT LIFE. At the beginning of 20221 he connected with KZN rapper Ma$hi for his 031 Drilling Remix.

After a quick look at the rapper’s Instagram page, it is evident that he is working on delivering some new music for his fans. In February he posted a short snippet clip working with Mi Casa’s trumpeter Mo T on something exciting. He is also possibly working on solo music that will come after his EP relese.

Stilo is yet to announce release dates for his upcoming music for 2021, but fans should stay tuned to his social media pages for updates!

Check out Stilo Magolide’s brand new music video for Stilo Nkinga here: