29
21
30
5
50
16
18
44
22
38
31
15
23
40
1
35
14
34
4
13
48
3
49
39
24
25
20
45
8
43
47
37
33
7
32
9
26
10
46
11
2

Super Bowl 2024: UK start time today, half-time show, TV, prediction and odds for Chiefs vs 49ers

137 Less than a minute


Despite a tough regular-season campaign by their usual sky-high standards, the Chiefs are well on their way to succeeding the New England Patriots as the next great NFL dynasty as they prepare to contest their fourth Super Bowl in just the last five years, backed by a strong defensive unit, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a surprisingly pedestrian attack that suddenly came alive at just the right time during the playoffs as they knocked off the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC once more.


Source link

137 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Jon Lewis defends England team selection after shock Sri Lanka series loss

Jon Lewis defends England team selection after shock Sri Lanka series loss

West Ham sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax as post-Declan Rice spending spree continues

West Ham sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax as post-Declan Rice spending spree continues

Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Endo debut, starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Endo debut, starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo