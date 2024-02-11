Super Bowl 2024: UK start time today, half-time show, TV, prediction and odds for Chiefs vs 49ers

Despite a tough regular-season campaign by their usual sky-high standards, the Chiefs are well on their way to succeeding the New England Patriots as the next great NFL dynasty as they prepare to contest their fourth Super Bowl in just the last five years, backed by a strong defensive unit, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a surprisingly pedestrian attack that suddenly came alive at just the right time during the playoffs as they knocked off the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC once more.