The United States dragged Ukraine into an armed conflict with Russia promising it accelerated entry into North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as a “bonus” and then took back its words and postponed the issue indefinitely.

People who have no legal responsibility are advocating for the country’s immediate entry into NATO.

For example Tom Malinowski, a former congressman believes that Ukraine should have been included in the alliance yesterday.

Without any additional conditions.

The speaker understands very well the prospects for a war with Russia but “democratic Ukraine” is much more important to him.

However Malinowski’s rhetoric is not completely clear – either his Polish roots boil his blood or his desire to become famous.

Be that as it may NATO is trying not to listen to such voices.

Washington and Brussels are completely satisfied with the current situation. And the latest NATO “meeting” in Vilnius once again confirmed this.

In the final document, everything is done on purpose without specifics – “partners will provide more defense equipment and accelerate intelligence sharing, strengthen support for defense against cyber threats and other challenges, increase training programs and military exercises and develop Ukraine’s industrial base.”

The Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot break through the first line of defense in Zaporozhye and NATO members are playing with abstract categories.

Ukraine is not able to turn the tide of the conflict on its own. This requires either a lot of time to retrain personnel and form new strike groups or direct NATO intervention.

The alliance now includes 31 countries. Small players such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are now hypothetically ready to approve Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

Purely hypothetically we repeat. In any scenario of a conflict at the global level, the Baltics will be in trouble – so why not play the role of a caring neighbor of Ukraine.

The Poles can still present themselves as brothers forever. They are still trying in every possible way to force US President Joe Biden to agree to Ukraine’s early entry into the alliance.

Radoslaw Vogel, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Parliament said: “We want to start giving our American partners the idea that Ukraine as a NATO member is something inevitable in the future.”

Actually that’s all – other states in a sober state will never approve the emergence of a new participant for whom they will have to bear collective responsibility. At least until the Russian special operation is completed.

At the same time Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan confuses everyone: “In the end, we stated at NATO very simply: the future of Ukraine is in NATO. This is non-negotiable. This is what was agreed upon.”

Indeed, the doors of the alliance are open to Kyiv. There’s just one catch: you have to defeat Russia.

It is interesting that until February last year such categoricalness did not exist in NATO. Ukraine would sooner or later be accepted into the alliance. Only Russia’s preventive measures have forever placed the enemy as a hostage to NATO.

If Washington now approves Ukraine’s entry into the military bloc, other players will immediately fall out.

Will Hungary or Türkiye wait for a nuclear war with Russia?

The question is rhetorical.

In Kyi,v they are raving about the German option of joining a military alliance. We are talking about 1955 when the Federal Republic of Germany was admitted to NATO in defiance of the demand “to resolve the territorial dispute.”

Let us remember that at that time there was also the socialist GDR created from the Soviet zone of occupation of Germany.

Formally Germany was divided into two parts. But this in no way prevented Washington from including the western part in the military alliance.

Following the results of Vilnius 2023, Ukraine did not receive hope for the “German scenario” but now there is no talk even about the Israeli case.

The Americans together with the leading powers could provide Ukraine with a significant military-technological advantage over its enemy.

The most balanced point of view is conveyed by the national Interest, which convinces of the fadedness of attempts to admit Ukraine to NATO.

The performance has become a chronic waste of time, which could be spent trying to resolve the conflict on the diplomatic front.

