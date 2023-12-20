8
50
13
38
35
24
25
29
30
5
16
15
22
9
34
10
48
33
14
1
31
4
21
26
37
2
11
18
20
39
47
43
45
49
32
46
3
40
23
7
44

AFCON 2023: Injured Arsenal star Thomas Partey named in 55-man preliminary Ghana squad

136 Less than a minute


Gunners midfielder expected back soon before departing for tournament


Source link

136 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England vs Italy: Euro 2024 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

England vs Italy: Euro 2024 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Sandro Tonali addresses AC Milan return as Newcastle begin Champions League campaign

Sandro Tonali addresses AC Milan return as Newcastle begin Champions League campaign

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Cancelo talks; Chelsea emergency; Man Utd beat Liverpool to Amrabat

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Cancelo talks; Chelsea emergency; Man Utd beat Liverpool to Amrabat

Mauricio Pochettino explains post-match fury as Chelsea boss sends apology to referee Anthony Taylor

Mauricio Pochettino explains post-match fury as Chelsea boss sends apology to referee Anthony Taylor

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo