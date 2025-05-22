Three-way showdown in Gutu East

SAMUEL NJINGA IN MASVINGO

The political temperature in Gutu East is rising as the constituency prepares for a critical by-election scheduled for 14 June. Three contenders—Zvarevashe Masvingise of ZANU PF, independent candidate Gift Gonese, and Zivanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA)—have emerged, each bringing a unique brand of politics to the race for the vacant parliamentary seat.

Zvarevashe Masvingise, riding under the banner of ZANU PF, is a seasoned figure within the ruling party’s provincial structures. Known for his grassroots mobilisation skills, Masvingise previously held district leadership roles and enjoys strong support in rural areas. His campaign leans heavily on party loyalty and continuity in government programmes such as road rehabilitation and the distribution of agricultural inputs.

Speaking after the close of nominations at Court 2 of the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court, Masvingise exuded confidence.

“The nomination exercise went on very well. We never had any challenges. The message we are sending out there as ZANU PF is that we are looking forward to a resounding victory. We are on the ground and I want to assure our party cadres that I will definitely be taking back the seat to ZANU PF.”

Masvingise’s strength lies in ZANU PF’s deep organisational reach and the party’s entrenched presence across Masvingo Province.

Meanwhile, Gift Gonese, once affiliated with the MDC-T, is now running as an independent candidate. He has carved out a profile as a reformist rooted in civil society activism. Known for his vocal opposition to political inequality and state interference in rural electoral processes, Gonese positions himself as a David taking on political Goliaths.

“It is known by the Gutu East electorate that the political terrain is not even. The path to the election is full of thorns. We have placed some mitigating measures to ensure that we win. I will win regardless of the fact that I am fighting against some people who are at the top while I am down the terrain,” Gonese said.

His campaign centres on transparency, social justice, and youth empowerment. Although he lacks the financial muscle of his rivals, Gonese is connecting with younger, disillusioned voters who are weary of partisan politics.

Representing the Lovemore Madhuku-led NCA, Zivanai Nzvenga is perhaps the most understated candidate in the race. A full-time farmer from the outskirts of Gutu, Nzvenga brings an everyman quality to his campaign. His candidacy reflects a growing movement of citizen politicians who seek to represent their communities with authenticity rather than polish.

“Our party is still young. Myself I am a mere farmer. I am looking at nothing short of a win,” Nzvenga declared at a brief press conference.

Although the NCA has struggled to translate its legacy of civic activism into electoral victories, Nzvenga’s candidacy injects a grounded narrative into the race—one that may appeal to voters seeking honest and accessible representation in Parliament.

The by-election was triggered by the expulsion of former MP Benjamin Ganyiwa from ZANU PF over allegations of disloyalty. His departure opened the door for fresh political dynamics in a constituency that has long been a microcosm of national political competition.

The nomination process was overseen by a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination officer and two assessors. ZEC has pledged a transparent and fair election, although civil society observers have called for vigilance and neutrality in the run-up to polling day.

