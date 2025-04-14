Tottenham’s blind faith in Postecoglou is coming to an end

This is an extract of The Score. Sign-up up here to receive the newsletter every Monday morning with The i Paper’s verdict on all 20 Premier League clubs

It’s going to end soon. It is already ending, so scorched has the earth become. Tottenham have a Europa League tie in Frankfurt on Thursday night and Ange Postecoglou is lucky to be in charge for it. Even that is surely only because Spurs would prefer not to turn to Ryan Mason for yet another caretaker stint.

If belief, confidence and momentum are all crucial when travelling away in Europe, it would be astonishing if Tottenham qualified in Germany. This team is a mess. For all the dogma of the Postecoglou style, even that has fallen away now.

Tottenham play like a team that spends no time in midweek working out how to thwart an opponent’s threat. If “We’ll just focus on what we do” is the idea here, it doesn’t work either because nobody seems to know what the bloke next to them wants.

Wolves were competent; Tottenham were not. The timings of the goals in Sunday’s 4-2 defeat were instructive too, Tottenham twice conceding in the five minutes after they gave themselves some hope of rescuing a point. Even the good news comes laced with fear that it will merely be a prelude for instant calamity.

Tottenham have lost two more league games than Ipswich Town this season. Since the start of December, they have taken 18 points from 20 league matches and are 17th in the table over that period. In many other Premier League campaigns, that would be relegation form.

Supporters should be counting down the days until change comes. Their club is deeply imperfect, but that’s no reason to keep blind faith in something that stopped working long ago.

