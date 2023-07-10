11
Ange Postecoglou maps out plan to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham as Bayern Munich table fresh offer

136 2 minutes read


A

nge Postecoglou says he wants to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham and revealed he will lay out his vision for the club to the England captain during talks when he returns to training this week.

Speaking in his first press conference since being named as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor last month, Postecoglou revealed he had received no assurances from the club over Kane’s future but insisted Spurs’ talisman was looking forward to reporting back to Hotspur Way on Wednesday.


