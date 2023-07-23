18
Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Spurs head to Thailand today to continue their pre-season preparations with a clash against former Premier League opponents at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. Tottenham are hunting for their first win of the Ange Postecoglou era, having lost a five-goal thriller to fierce rivals West Ham in the Australian’s opening match in charge on Tuesday.

Despite the 3-2 defeat, there were certainly positive signs for the new boss in Perth and his commitment to bringing an attacking and exciting brand of football back to north London, with more than 70 per cent possession and 30 shots registered as new signings Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon all made their debuts. But Postecoglou will be looking for defensive improvements here and hope that Harry Kane can avoid the distractions of another week of heavy speculation over his future.


