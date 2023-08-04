47
Chelsea relief after Christopher Nkunku injury scare – but new signing labelled a major doubt for opener

C

helsea are hopeful Christopher Nkunku has avoided a long spell on the sidelines, with only weeks out rather than months after he suffered a knee injury ahead of the new campaign.

The 25-year-old returned to London on Thursday and early medical assessments are positive that the £52million signing from RB Leipzig will not be placed on the long-term injured list.


