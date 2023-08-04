Chelsea relief after Christopher Nkunku injury scare – but new signing labelled a major doubt for opener

C helsea are hopeful Christopher Nkunku has avoided a long spell on the sidelines, with only weeks out rather than months after he suffered a knee injury ahead of the new campaign.

The 25-year-old returned to London on Thursday and early medical assessments are positive that the £52million signing from RB Leipzig will not be placed on the long-term injured list.

The news has been met with a sense of relief but remains a blow for Chelsea, with the forward likely to miss the opening match against Liverpool on August 13.

The France international limped off in the 22nd minute of Chelsea’s final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago after falling under a challenge from Mats Hummels.

The surface at Soldier Field, however, was already a concern to players and staff before kick-off as it was uneven, sandy and dry.

Thiago Silva was pictured complaining to Mauricio Pochettino while Nkunku received treatment for his injury.

An Ed Sheeran concert on the Saturday before the match meant a large crowd had recently used the surface, allowing the NFL’s smallest stadium to expand to a capacity of 73,000.

Pochettino refused to blame the pitch for the injury after the 1-1 draw with Dortmund. He said: “I didn’t see the action but it not about complaining.

“Always we take some risks because the pitch is not perfect, because they are using it for different sports and those are sometimes the risk of the tour.

“I think it was a bit unlucky in the situation but we cannot complain about the pitch nor blame the pitch for why he suffered the injury. For me, it was bad luck.”

Chelsea will likely opt for either Mykhailo Mudryk or Ian Maatsen against Liverpool in Nkunku’s absence.