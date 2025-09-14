24
37
23
40
5
35
20
4
9
8
25
29
2
31
18
1
13
34
3
32
22
44
39
14
15
43
10
16
38
30
49
11
48
33
26
46
Tottenham Women manager Martin Ho willing to sacrifice short-term results in bid to rebuild team

Tottenham Women manager Martin Ho willing to sacrifice short-term results in bid to rebuild team

2025-09-14Last Updated: 2025-09-14
366 Less than a minute


Spurs boss not satisfied with wins by any means as targets long-term success


Source link

2025-09-14Last Updated: 2025-09-14
366 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

In Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are sticking all their chips on a Guardiola gamble

In Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are sticking all their chips on a Guardiola gamble

2024-05-28
Warriors goalkeeping department: Has Mapisa earned a shot?

Warriors goalkeeping department: Has Mapisa earned a shot?

2021-02-09
Why England are still picking Olly Stone

Why England are still picking Olly Stone

2024-08-27
Hatters keeper stars as Dundee United win the Scottish Championship title

Hatters keeper stars as Dundee United win the Scottish Championship title

2024-04-29
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo