9
35
3
49
23
43
46
18
45
7
1
31
2
44
4
29
26
38
11
22
40
24
48
8
39
20
13
25
33
16
34
32
30
47
21
37
5
10
15
14
28
50

Perth Glory vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly for FREE on TV in UK today?

146 1 minute read


A short tour of Down Under continues the Hammers’ preparations for the new season with Tottenham also on their agenda.

Non-league side Boreham Wood were brushed aside in West Ham’s opening friendly of the summer although the travelling fans will have no new signings to watch given their lack of activity in the transfer market.


Source link

146 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

‘Tottenham is an attractive job, every manager knows it’s a big club’

‘Tottenham is an attractive job, every manager knows it’s a big club’

Jack Leach injury: England dealt huge Ashes blow with spinner to miss entire series

Jack Leach injury: England dealt huge Ashes blow with spinner to miss entire series

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Perth Glory vs West Ham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

Perth Glory vs West Ham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo