Ryder Cup 2023: Team Europe latest qualification standings as Robert MacIntyre looks to seal final spot

T here is just one week to go before the European side for the Ryder Cup in Rome is confirmed.

Team Europe get their chance to win the trophy back in September, when they welcome the American side to Italy. The return to home comforts is a welcome one – it’s now 30 years since the United States last came to Europe and won.

Jon Rahm will be a key component of that team, though his form has slowed down somewhat after a stunning start to the year saw him become the fourth Spanish player to put on the Green Jacket. Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood will all be on the team too.

Robert MacIntyre pushed McIlroy all the way at the Scottish Open earlier this summer and while it was not enough for a win in front of his home fans, it moved him up into an automatic qualifying position in the European standings.

He remains there heading into this week’s Omega European Masters, the final event before captain Luke Donald confirms his team on September 4. Yannik Paul and Adrian Meronk are among those looking to pip MacIntyre and ensure they are not relying on Donald.

The European captain will have six picks later when confirming his European team, double the amount Padraig Harrington had in Wisconsin.

Qualification for Team Europe began at the BMW PGA Championship in September last year. The top three on the European Points List will be earn their spots on the team, as will the top three on the World Points List who have not already qualified through the European standings.

Here’s how the qualification process is looking for Team Europe…

European Points List

(Players in bold currently qualifying)

Position Player Points 1 Rory McIlroy 4033.50 2 Jon Rahm 3417.23 3 Robert MacIntyre 1828.99 4 Yannik Paul 1702.90 5 Adrian Meronk 1620.59 6 Victor Perez 1571.03 6 Tommy Fleetwood 1534.37 8 Rasmus Hojgaard 1531.86 9 Adrian Otaegui 1435.51 10 Shane Lowry 1290.23

World Points List

(Players in bold currently qualifying)

Position Player Points 1 Rory McIlroy 404.80 2 Jon Rahm 393.35 3 Viktor Hovland 356.97 4 Tyrrell Hatton 205.57 5 Tommy Fleetwood 186.92 6 Matt Fitzpatrick 183.10 7 Sepp Straka 152.40 8 Shane Lowry 105.21 9 Justin Rose 100.32 10 Robert MacIntyre 96.42

Standings correct as of August 28.