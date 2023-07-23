Tottenham XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for friendly today

The South Korean forward is now back in training, having missed out on the first match of the Ange Postecoglou era in Perth on Tuesday – a five-goal thriller against London rivals West Ham.

Spurs can also bring in Tanguy Ndombele, who sat out the West Ham loss with a knock, while Eric Dier, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence are ready to make their first appearances of pre-season.

Postecoglou has confirmed that only Dane Scarlett is unavailable, telling reporters: “Obviously there were a couple who missed out last time who are available. We’ve also got a big squad here so not everyone will play.”

Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are still injured for Spurs, as well as Fraser Forster, which should mean new signing Guglielmo Vicario continues in goal.

Tottenham should field a strong starting lineup with James Maddison due to play against his former club in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Giovani Lo Celso and Destiny Udogie are both pushing for starts after impressing off the bench against West Ham.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Emerson, Tanganga, Romero, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Kane.

Injured: Bentancur, Sessegnon, Forster, Parrott, Scarlett.

Absent: Lloris.

Time and date: 11am, Sunday July 23, 2023.

Venue: Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok.