Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Frimpong, Rice medical; Chelsea in £85m Caicedo bid; Man United, Spurs latest

129 4 minutes read


Arsenal have agreed the final details of their £105million move to sign Declan Rice as the biggest move of the summer transfer window so far nears completion, while the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham race to complete their own deals. And the Gunners won’t stop there with Jeremie Frimpong emerging as their next target.

Mason Mount’s £60m move to Manchester United have been confirmed, and will now focus on adding a goalkeeper and striker, with Andre Onana talks underway and Altay Bayındır linked. The Blues want to use their Mount windfall to sign Moises Caicedo, with an £85m first bid imminent amid interest in Gabri Veiga and a cut-price deal for Paulo Dybala.


