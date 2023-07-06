Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Frimpong, Rice medical; Chelsea in £85m Caicedo bid; Man United, Spurs latest

Arsenal have agreed the final details of their £105million move to sign Declan Rice as the biggest move of the summer transfer window so far nears completion, while the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham race to complete their own deals. And the Gunners won’t stop there with Jeremie Frimpong emerging as their next target.
Mason Mount’s £60m move to Manchester United have been confirmed, and will now focus on adding a goalkeeper and striker, with Andre Onana talks underway and Altay Bayındır linked. The Blues want to use their Mount windfall to sign Moises Caicedo, with an £85m first bid imminent amid interest in Gabri Veiga and a cut-price deal for Paulo Dybala.
Tottenham have offered Harry Kane a huge new contract, though the striker has no desire to sign at the moment, while also working on deals for former Fulham loanee Manor Solomon and Wolfsburg defender Micky Van de Ven. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Chelsea start Dybala talks
Chelsea have made contact with Roma over Paulo Dybala.
The forward joined Roma last summer on a free transfer and was a huge hit, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.
But under the terms of his contract, foreign clubs can sign him for just €12million (£10.8m) this summer.
Journalist Pedro Almeida tonight reports that Chelsea have “made contact” with Dybala’s agent to explore a move for the Argentine.
Mauricio Pochettino is a known fan of Dybala with Tottenham failing with a bid during his time as manager.
Timber backs to take White spot
Rio Ferdinand also spoke about incoming Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber, insisting he will take Gabriel Magalhaes’ starting spot next season.
Timber can play at both centre-back and right-back, with Ben White’s spot thought to be the most under threat, but Ferdinand believes it is Gabriel who can expect more time on the bench next season.
He said: “Manchester United were in for him before they got Lisandro Martinez. They didn’t manage to get that deal done but he was one of the players that was being earmarked by Erik ten Hag – who obviously fancies him as a player, rates him highly obviously, had him at Ajax.
“He’s quick, he can play, he’s good on the ball and he’ll be a good addition to their team. I think he’s an improvement on what they’ve got as well. I’d probably look at it and say Timber and William Saliba would play.
Read more here!
One more signing for Arsenal
Arsenal have been backed to make one more signing once Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber join.
The West Ham midfielder and Ajax defender are set to join for a combined £145million over the coming days, taking Arsenal’s spending to over £200m with the window just a few weeks old.
Kai Havertz has already joined for £65m to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack but Rio Ferdinand believes another attacker is still needed to cap a fine summer spending spree.
Speaking about Timber on his ‘Vibe With Five’ YouTube show, Ferdinand said: “I still think maybe you need one more, an attacking player, to cover those positions, especially the wide areas.”
Read more here!
PSG appoint Luis Enrique
Former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been named as the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain following the sacking of Christophe Galtier.
The French club parted company with Galtier on Wednesday despite his success in leading them to a record 11th Ligue 1 title in his first season in charge.
Enrique, who had been out of work since stepping down from his role with Spain after last year’s World Cup, has signed a two-year deal.
Azpilicueta joining Atleti tomorrow
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will join Atletico Madrid tomorrow.
That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has previously confirmed the defender will move on a free transfer.
Those are some big shoes to fill at Chelsea.
Arsenal want £50m for Balogun
Arsenal have put a £50million price tag on Folarin Balogun’s head as five clubs battle to sign the young striker.
Balogun scored a remarkable 21 league goals for Reims last season and is expected to leave the Gunners this summer.
The Daily Mail report that AC Milan and Inter Milan have confirmed their interest, along with French pair Marseille and Monaco and RB Leipzig.
Chelsea want Livramento back
Chelsea want to re-sign Tino Livramento from Southampton.
According to the Mail, Saints want £38m for the full-back having signed him from Stamford Bridge for £8m two years ago.
Newcastle have seen two bids rejected and it is claimed that Chelsea would loan the academy product straight back out, were he to sign.
Standard Sport understand Chelsea have a buy-back option worth in the £38m mark and that Livramento wants first-team football next season, with a move to Tynside not convincing him.
Inter respond to Man United’s Onana bid
Inter Milan vice-executive Javier Zanetti has responded to reports Manchester United have bid for Andre Onana.
“When you have important players it’s normal that there are requests, but for now Onana is one of our players and we hope to keep all the important ones,” he said.
“The transfer market has just begun, anything can change, but Inter have always shown themselves at the top when building important teams.”
Arsenal ready Frimpong approach
Arsenal will turn their attention to signing Jeremie Frimpong after bagging deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.
SportBild name the Bayer Leverkusen defender as their new target at right-back, a position Mikel Arteta is desperate to reinforce.
A fee of £34m is in the offing for Frimpong, who has also caught the eye of Manchester United.
Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Henrichs are other named targets for the position.
Chelsea to bid £85m for Caicedo
Chelsea will firm up their interest in Moises Caicedo soon with a £85million bid.
With Mason Mount’s move to Manchester United confirmed, Chelsea will use the £60m fee towards their offer for the Brighton star.
Mauricio Pochettino needs midfield reinforcements with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all also leaving.
Ecuadorian journalist Diego Arcos says Chelsea’s opening bid is imminent, and it will be worth £75m up front with up to £10m in potential add-ons.
Brighton want £100m.
