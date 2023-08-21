Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal hold Fati talks; Chelsea in contact over £50m Balogun; Verratti to Man United

We are almost through the month of August now but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain active during the closing stages of the transfer window. It has been a particularly busy summer for the Gunners after a huge spend but it might not be finished there is fresh reports are to be believed. They claim Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is now of interest and talks have been held.

Chelsea are another who have splashed the cash this summer but there remain issues to fix within the squad. Goals remain a problem for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and, surprisingly, the Blues could now turn their attention to a certain Folarin Balogun of Arsenal, who is carrying a £50m price tag.

Manchester United have endured a poor start to the season and could now make a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. Follow the latest news, gossip and rumours including updates on Tottenham and West Ham below!