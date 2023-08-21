Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal hold Fati talks; Chelsea in contact over £50m Balogun; Verratti to Man United

We are almost through the month of August now but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain active during the closing stages of the transfer window. It has been a particularly busy summer for the Gunners after a huge spend but it might not be finished there is fresh reports are to be believed. They claim Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is now of interest and talks have been held.
Chelsea are another who have splashed the cash this summer but there remain issues to fix within the squad. Goals remain a problem for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and, surprisingly, the Blues could now turn their attention to a certain Folarin Balogun of Arsenal, who is carrying a £50m price tag.
Manchester United have endured a poor start to the season and could now make a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. Follow the latest news, gossip and rumours including updates on Tottenham and West Ham below!
Joao Cancelo expected to join Barcelona
Barcelona continue to be involved in eye-catching transfers even despite so many financial problems over the years.
Having sold Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain, the LaLiga champions are ready to bring in another big name.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca are expected to reach a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.
Tottenham explore Ivan Toney deal
While things are looking good for Tottenham right now, they’re going to have to replace Harry Kane at some point.
Though it currently doesn’t look as if they’re going to rush into that, January could be different.
Indeed, journalist Dean Jones claims Spurs are now starting to explore a potential move for Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney when his ban ends at the turn of the year.
Manchester United consider shock move for Marco Verratti
Mason Mount has already arrived to strengthen Manchester United’s midfield this summer but we are yet to see the benefits.
The Red Devils have struggled during the early part of this season and, as a result, could soon launch a fresh new move.
According to L’Equipe, United are prepared to rival clubs in Saudi Arabia and Bayern Munich in attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.
Chelsea make fresh contact over move for Folarin Balogun
The Gunners could raise funds by selling to one of their major rivals.
Indeed, Chelsea remain without all too many convincing options up front and could reportedly turn their attentions to Folarin Balogun.
Arsenal are ready to demand as much as £50m for the American international and talkSPORT claim the Blues have made fresh contact over a move.
Arsenal hold talks to sign Ansu Fati
Despite spending big, Arsenal are seemingly ready to go again.
The Gunners remain on the lookout for new additions and could look to pounce on Barcelona’s financial problems.
According to reports in Spain, they have opened talks with the agents of Ansu Fati over a potential move.
Arsenal and Tottenham battle for Fati
Arsenal have approached Barcelona over a deal for Ansu Fati.
The young Spaniard has fallen out of favour under Xavi and now agent Jorge Mendes is looking at options elsewhere, and the Gunners’ interest has been piqued according to reports in Spain.
Tottenham are also keen, as they look to replace the goal void created by Harry Kane’s departure.
Lens win race to sign Chelsea and West Ham target
Lens have won the race to sign Chelsea and West Ham target Elye Wahi.
According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lens will sign the Montpellier striker in deal worth up to £29.9m.
Chelsea have West Ham have both considered moves for Wahi this summer.
Arsenal blow in Joao Cancelo pusuit
Arsenal face competition for Joao Cancelo from Barcelona, who are poised to make a loan offer with option to buy for the Manchester City full-back.
It emerged yesterday that Arsenal have revived their interest in Cancelo following Jurrien Timber’s injury.
But the 29-year-old defender is also wanted by Barcelona.
Cancelo is free to leave City this summer and Bayern Munich decided not to sign him following his loan spell in Germany last season.
Paqueta left out of Brazil squad
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been left out of the Brazil squad, amid reports he is being investigated by the FA for potential betting rule breaches.
Brazil interim coach Fernando Diniz said he had omitted Paqueta at the last minute “for him to sort out his problems”
Diniz said: “Paqueta was on the list, he’s a player I like a lot. It’s a time for him to resolve these issues,” Diniz told reporters. People need time to sort these issues out. He’s a player I love, I have the best impressions of him.”
Lloris rejects Lazio move
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has rejected a move to Lazio.
Spurs are willing to let Lloris leave this summer but the Frenchman has been in talks over a move to the Serie A club.
But Sky Italy report Lloris has turned down Lazio. They claim Lloris wanted to meet Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri but that never happened, which has made him feel unwanted.
