Transfer news LIVE! £37m Lavia bid rejected; Man Utd in Hojlund agreement; Arsenal and Chelsea latest updates

The summer transfer window is intensifying with the futures of Kylian Mbappe, Romeo Lavia, Rasmus Hojlund and Moises Caicedo all up in the air today. Arsenal and Chelsea have received a boost in the chase for Southampton midfielder Lavia after Liverpool saw a £37million transfer offer rejected.
Both of the London clubs have also been linked with Mbappe, who has reportedly rejected a £259m move to Saudi Arabia. A striker is certainly on Manchester United’s radar but they are focused on Rasmus Hojlund amid links with Harry Kane, and the Dane has agreed personal terms to move to Old Trafford.
Chelsea and Arsenal are also tussling over Mohammed Kudus with the Blues’ Conor Gallagher a target for both West Ham and Tottenham. Spurs have gone on the record about their desire for “at least one” new centre-back. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Arsenal and Chelsea boost as Romeo Lavia bid rebuffed
Liverpool has seen an opening offer of £37m for Romeo Lavia rejected.
Championship club Southampton want closer to £50m for the young midfielder, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.
The Reds want a replacement for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho while Lavia has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.
Man Utd reach Rasmus Hojlund agreement
Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has agreed personal terms with Manchester United.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Danish forward is ready to sign a five-year deal with an additional 12-month option at Old Trafford.
United are this week due to negotiate with Atalanta over Hojlund’s fee with no intention of paying the £80m price tag floated in the press.
Zaha: Unpredictable genius who became a Palace legend
When Wilfried Zaha came off the bench for his Crystal Palace debut against Cardiff in March 2010, the unassuming 17-year-old did not leap out immediately as a star in the making.
But it was not long before he was terrorising defenders with the extravagant skills, close dribbling and searing pace that would come to define his career.
“He plays cage football on the Premier League stage”, says Kwesi Appiah, his former team-mate. “He’s a ridiculous, outrageous player and leaves a Palace legend.”
Last night, Zaha joined Galatasaray on a free transfer after 90 goals and 76 assists in 458 games for Palace.
The boy who grew up in Thornton Heath departs as the greatest player in the club’s history, according to club chairman Steve Parish.
Mbappe set for €60m loyalty bonus
Kylian Mbappe is set to earn a loyaly bonus from Paris Saint-Germain if he is still a player by August 1.
The forward will not be extending his contract, meaning he will leave next summer on a free transfer unless PSG sell him.
But if he sticks around for another week, he will pocket €60million. Which is remarkable.
Willian on Hudson-Odoi reunion
Fulham have agreed personal terms to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Willian hopes his former Chelsea team-mate joins him down the road at Craven Cottage.
“If he comes here it would be good for us and I hope he can come,” he said.
“I don’t know if he will join. I haven’t spoken to him. I am waiting after seeing it in the newspapers and media! He is a very good player.”
Willian delighted by Silva decision
Willian is delighted “one of the best coaches in the Premier League” in Marco Silva will remain at Fulham this season.
Silva was offered a stunning £40million payday to manage Saudi Arabia side Al Ahli on a two-year deal, but rejected the move to stay in west London.
Willian, who excelled on his return to England under Silva last season, was happy his boss was staying put having himself rejected interest from elsewhere to remain with Fulham.
He said: “It is good that he can stay with us. He is a top coach. For me, he is one of the best coaches in the Premier League.”
Moreira details plan for season at Chelsea
New Chelsea signing Diego Moreira says he will be given first-team chances this season and believes Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager for his development.
The 18-year-old is with the squad on their pre-season tour of the United States and gave his first interview since joining Chelsea from Benfica this summer.
The youngster started the 5-0 win over Wrexham and is in contention to face Newcastle on Wednesday in Atlanta.
He is one of a host of teenagers – including Andrey Santos, Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lewis Hall – keen to prove their worth to new manager Pochettino, who has an exemplary track record of improving young talent.
Spurs accept £13m Sanchez bid
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is weighing up an offer from Spartak Moscow.
Spurs have accepted a £12.9million bid, but Sanchez is yet to agree personal terms.
The 27-year-old has also attracted interest from other clubs — including Galatasaray, Real Betis and Sevilla — and it remains to be seen if he would be willing to move to Russia in the current climate. Clubs in Russia are banned from competing in Europe following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Sanchez has slipped down the pecking order at Tottenham and is set to leave this summer as he is entering the final 12 months of his contract.
‘Phenomenal Zaha is Palace’s greatest ever’
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish today said Wilfried Zaha leaves the south London club as its greatest ever player, after his move to Galatasaray was confirmed.
Zaha has joined the Turkish champions on a free transfer after rejecting an offer of a new £200,000-a-week contract to stay at Selhurst Park.
Parish said “after long discussions it became clear” that Zaha “wanted a different challenge” and losing the 30-year-old forward is a major blow to Palace with less than three weeks until the start of the new season.
Palace had been optimistic Zaha would sign a new deal and manager Roy Hodgson admits the club “is losing an iconic figure”. Zaha joined Palace aged eight and made 458 senior appearances for the Eagles, scoring 90 goals.
Why Mbappe’s Saudi bid is good news for Spurs
Saudi Arabia is willing to spend more to sign Kylian Mbappe than it did to buy Newcastle United.
Mbappe is a sensational talent but, even in a sport which has seen transfer spending reach enormous levels, the numbers are extraordinary.
Al-Hilal have offered a world-record £259million for the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who stands to earn a salary worth more than £600m when image rights are included.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are said to be interested in the 24-year-old, though none would appear realistic destinations this summer.
There is next to no chance of Mbappe joining Spurs but PSG want to sign Harry Kane and the prospect of an incredible swap deal has been raised.
Whether Spurs could afford his vast wages is highly unlikely, but Daniel Levy will be keeping a close eye on how the transfer saga develops. Mbappe’s price will inflate the market, with Spurs able to point to his price in their negotiations over Kane.
