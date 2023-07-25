Transfer news LIVE! £37m Lavia bid rejected; Man Utd in Hojlund agreement; Arsenal and Chelsea latest updates

The summer transfer window is intensifying with the futures of Kylian Mbappe, Romeo Lavia, Rasmus Hojlund and Moises Caicedo all up in the air today. Arsenal and Chelsea have received a boost in the chase for Southampton midfielder Lavia after Liverpool saw a £37million transfer offer rejected.

Both of the London clubs have also been linked with Mbappe, who has reportedly rejected a £259m move to Saudi Arabia. A striker is certainly on Manchester United’s radar but they are focused on Rasmus Hojlund amid links with Harry Kane, and the Dane has agreed personal terms to move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also tussling over Mohammed Kudus with the Blues’ Conor Gallagher a target for both West Ham and Tottenham. Spurs have gone on the record about their desire for “at least one” new centre-back. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!