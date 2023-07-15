Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia; Chelsea eye Cherki, Vlahovic update; Onana to Man United; Kane latest

The summer transfer window continues to kick into a higher gear as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all look to push ahead with more major high-profile deals. Arsenal could now step up their interest in Romeo Lavia at Southampton after finally completing the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber and continue to be linked with Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid.
Chelsea are reportedly pushing hard to sign Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki as speculation persists over a swap deal involving Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku. Talks are also ongoing with Brighton over Moises Caicedo as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his depleted midfield unit at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea also wanting Lavia.
Manchester United are on the verge of signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan and are said to lead the race for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Bayern Munich continue to chase Harry Kane, while Tottenham are after the likes of Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba as Liverpool prepare to agree the sales of both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Live updates
Kane wants Bayern Munich move, insists Hoeness
More on the Harry Kane/Bayern Munich transfer saga tonight, this time from the German giants’ former president and current board member Uli Hoeness.
“He [Kane] signalled very clearly that his decision was made. And if it stays that way, we’ll get him,” he said, according to Abendzeitung in Germany.
“[Daniel] Levy is clever. First we have to get him to name a price. He plays for time, is a great professional. I appreciate him very much. But on the other side there aren’t any people who have been doing this since yesterday.
“He wants to play internationally. Tottenham won’t be there next season – unlike our club. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.
“What we really like about Kane is that his advisors, that is his father and his brother, are very pleasant. So far they have always stood by what they have promised. And if it stays that way, then that’s okay.”
The plot thickens!
Messi hails ‘fantastic opportunity’ with Inter Miami move official
Here are Lionel Messi’s first words as an Inter Miami player with his lucrative two-and-a-half-year deal in the MLS now finally official.
“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” he said. “This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham added: “10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much.
“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”
Lionel Messi officially signs for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami is now official.
The MLS outfit have formally announced the deal on Saturday, with his public unveiling set to take place tomorrow evening at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The televised event is being called ‘The Unveil’ by the club as they prepare to officially welcome one of the planet’s biggest sporting superstars, who left Paris Saint-Germain this summer after the expiration of his previous deal.
Messi’s two-and-a-half year contract Stateside is expected to net him somewhere in the region of a cool $150m.
Onana to Man United green light ‘by tomorrow’
Another update on the Andre Onana to Manchester United front now.
The Red Devils have been waiting patiently to wrap up a deal for their top goalkeeping target to replace David de Gea.
Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla says that Inter Milan have been distracted by the ongoing Romelu Lukaku saga in recent days, taking their eye off the Onana talks.
However, he says the Champions League finalists hope to green light a move to Old Trafford for the Cameroon international worth between £48m-£50m with some add-ons by tomorrow.
Almost there, United fans…
West Ham bid expected for Rice replacement Alvarez
West Ham seem to have pinpointed Edson Alvarez as a potential replacement for Declan Rice.
The Hammers finally bid farewell to their talismanic captain earlier on Saturday upon delayed confirmation of his record £105m switch to London rivals Arsenal.
Now the tricky and important business begins of trying to quickly replace Rice, with Alvarez among their top initial targets.
According to The Athletic, West Ham have made contact with Ajax over signing a player previously pursued strongly by Chelsea.
David Ornstein claims an offer is now expected, with a valuation of around £35m-£40m placed on the Mexico international.
Tchouameni to Arsenal update after fresh links
Rumours continue to link Arsenal with a big-money move for Aurelien Tchouameni.
Despite having already spent £105m on Declan Rice, some are expecting the Gunners to now launch straight into more high-profile talks over Real Madrid’s French international.
However, Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports insists there is “nothing” currently in the speculation regarding Tchouameni as Arsenal instead ponder joining Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Romeo Lavia at Southampton.
Tuchel quizzed over Kane to Bayern links
Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Bayern Munich will go “all in” for Harry Kane this summer.
The reigning Bundesliga champions have seen multiple bids for the England captain rejected by Tottenham as they seek a new high-profile striker signing in this window.
Bayern boss Tuchel refused to address the Kane saga at a press conference held earlier on Saturday, though insisted the club would leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of a world-class No9.
“I have a very boring answer: I do not comment on players who are not with us,” he told reporters.
“It’s well known that we are looking for a number 9. If we find someone that fits in, then we’ll go all in.
“If we don’t find anyone, we’re happy with our squad. But we need more patience.”
Man United on verge of signing Onana
Manchester United fans are waiting with bated breath for the club to announce a deal for Andre Onana.
The Red Devils have long since been in talks over Erik ten Hag’s top option to succeed the departed David de Gea as his new long-term first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.
Progress in talks with losing Champions League finalists Inter Milan has generally seemed slow, though the Manchester Evening News have since reported that United are now finally edging close to a deal worth in the region of £50m.
Watch this space!
Chelsea not interested in Vlahovic for Lukaku swap
One player it seems won’t be arriving at Chelsea this summer after all is Dusan Vlahovic.
Reports linking the Juventus striker with a high-profile switch to Stamford Bridge have been swirling this week as the Serie A giants pursue a deal for Romelu Lukaku.
It has been said that the two clubs could pursue some sort of swap arrangement, though that has now been firmly ruled out by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
He reports that Chelsea have no interest in Vlahovic, whom he says Juventus must sell by August 4 in order to complete any deal for Lukaku having made an offer for the Belgian worth €37.5m plus €2.5m in add-ons.
Chelsea ‘really pushing’ for Cherki deal
Chelsea are said to be pushing hard to sign Rayan Cherki this summer.
The Lyon and France starlet has emerged as a supposedly key target for new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino over recent days.
Reports have gone as far as to suggest that Chelsea have held talks over Cherki, who has already racked up more than 100 club appearances for Lyon aged only 19.
Transfer specialist Graeme Bailey insists it is a deal that Chelsea’s coaches and scouts alike want to pull off in this window.
“My understanding is that Chelsea’s backroom staff and scouts are really pushing for this, they like him an awful lot,” he told the Talking Transfers podcast.
“It will be interesting to see where we go here, but Chelsea are pushing forward.”
