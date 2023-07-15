Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia; Chelsea eye Cherki, Vlahovic update; Onana to Man United; Kane latest

The summer transfer window continues to kick into a higher gear as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all look to push ahead with more major high-profile deals. Arsenal could now step up their interest in Romeo Lavia at Southampton after finally completing the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber and continue to be linked with Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid.

Chelsea are reportedly pushing hard to sign Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki as speculation persists over a swap deal involving Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku. Talks are also ongoing with Brighton over Moises Caicedo as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his depleted midfield unit at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea also wanting Lavia.

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan and are said to lead the race for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Bayern Munich continue to chase Harry Kane, while Tottenham are after the likes of Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba as Liverpool prepare to agree the sales of both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!