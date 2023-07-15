43
39
3
38
30
25
29
15
44
14
4
37
2
20
32
21
35
26
31
23
22
46
11
24
48
28
49
45
34
7
18
33
47
9
1
40
8
50
16
13
5
10

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Lavia; Chelsea eye Cherki, Vlahovic update; Onana to Man United; Kane latest

139 6 minutes read


The summer transfer window continues to kick into a higher gear as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all look to push ahead with more major high-profile deals. Arsenal could now step up their interest in Romeo Lavia at Southampton after finally completing the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber and continue to be linked with Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid.

Chelsea are reportedly pushing hard to sign Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki as speculation persists over a swap deal involving Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku. Talks are also ongoing with Brighton over Moises Caicedo as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his depleted midfield unit at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea also wanting Lavia.


Source link

139 6 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Tony Fernandes leaves QPR after selling entire shareholding

Tony Fernandes leaves QPR after selling entire shareholding

Sevilla vs Roma live stream: How to watch Europa League final for FREE on TV in UK today

Sevilla vs Roma live stream: How to watch Europa League final for FREE on TV in UK today

Full order of play for Monday, start time and how to watch in UK

Full order of play for Monday, start time and how to watch in UK

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo