Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal step up Frimpong bid, Rice medical; Chelsea want Lavia and Dybala; Man Utd latest

Declan Rice is poised to undergo his medical at Arsenal as a blockbuster £105million transfer finally nears completion after a total agreement was reached with West Ham. The Gunners have also struck a deal with Ajax for Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, with Mikel Arteta now said to be stepping up his bid for rumoured Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong at Bayer Leverkusen as they also target Aurelien Tchouameni.
Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a huge midfield double deal for Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, with contact also made over Roma’s Paulo Dybala to boost their forward line. Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga also remains in Mauricio Pochettino’s sights, along with Ishe Samuels-Smith and Brazilian duo Angelo Gabriel and Matheus Franca. Manchester United have now signed Mason Mount and are bidding for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, with talks over Rasmus Højlund continuing with Randal Kolo Muani and Sofyan Amrabat also on Erik ten Hag’s shortlist.
Tottenham have offered Harry Kane a massive new contract and are set to complete deals for ex-Fulham winger Manor Solomon and Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Arsenal ‘knocking on the door’ for Tchouameni
Arsenal may be “knocking on the door” for Aurelien Tchouameni.
The French international is the latest midfielder to be linked with a high-profile switch to north London as Mikel Arteta and Edu engineer a massive overhaul in that area.
Many have doubted that Arsenal could really tempt Tchouameni into swapping Real Madrid for the Emirates just one season after his blockbuster £85.3m move from Monaco.
However, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell evidently believes it is possible.
“What would you say if the interest in Tchouameni is real?” he said on The Highbury Squad.
“I am asking the question. What would you say if it’s real? Potentially, they are knocking on the door.
“Arsenal have made a statement signing [in Declan Rice] already. But I want them to force it home with another marquee signing.”
Arda Güler set for Real Madrid medical
Real Madrid are about to sign one of European football’s hottest properties in Arda Güler.
The 18-year-old midfielder has become a majorly sought-after talent thanks to his early exploits with Fenerbahce and Turkey.
Madrid have won the race for Guler, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he will travel to Spain for a medical and sign a six-year contract at the Bernabeu.
Romano says the deal is worth an initial €20m with a 20 per cent sell-on clause and other various add-ons inserted into the deal.
Chelsea set to sign Ishe Samuels-Smith
Chelsea are continuing their youth drive with the imminent signing of Ishe Samuels-Smith.
The Athletic report that the highly-rated Everton left-back, 17, is close to moving to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth approximately £4m.
Former England Under-17 international Samuels-Smith will reportedly sign an initial three-year contract at Chelsea lasting until the summer of 2026.
Man United warned after Andre Onana bid
Manchester United also remain locked in talks over Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Yesterday, the Red Devils made an opening bid for the Cameroon international worth £35m plus £4m in add-ons.
However, it seems that initial proposal falls some way short of Inter’s valuation of the player.
“Right now, Onana is Inter’s goalkeeper,” said Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio.
“He’s one of the strengths of the team and with strong players, we’d like to move forward.
“If opportunities arise, we’ll evaluate them, but to date, they haven’t arrived or they don’t meet our expectations.”
Man United in talks over Rasmus Højlund deal
Manchester United are believed to be continuing talks over Rasmus Højlund.
The Danish striker, 20, has earned favourable comparisons to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland following a breakout season in Serie A at Atalanta.
His exploits have piqued the interest of Erik ten Hag, with United said to be in discussions over a deal to take the player to Old Trafford.
According to Sky Sports, United are still working on a transfer for Højlund despite a gap in their valuation of the striker and that of Atalanta.
They list Eintracht Frankfurt’s French international Randal Kolo Muani as a potential alternative if an agreement cannot be struck.
Chelsea make contact over Paulo Dybala deal
Staying with Chelsea for a moment, it seems that Paulo Dybala could be another option to boost their forward line.
The Blues’ attack misfired badly last season and they have already brought in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson from RB Leipzig and Villarreal respectively this summer.
But further options are needed, with Portuguese transfer specialist Pedro Almeida reporting that Chelsea have now made the first contact with the agent of Dybala.
He says the Argentine striker, 29, has a clause in his current Roma contract that would allow him to join a foreign club for just £10.2m.
Chelsea eye huge Caicedo and Lavia double deal
Chelsea are targeting a huge midfield double deal for Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, reports claim.
Caicedo has long since been established as the Blues’ No1 option to arrive as part of their midfield overhaul, with talks having been ongoing with Brighton over a player also wanted by Arsenal.
Manchester United had also been in the mix before finally signing Mason Mount.
However, Sky Sports now report that Chelsea are also looking at Southampton’s Romeo Lavia – also linked with Arsenal and Liverpool – as they prepare to formalise their interest in Caicedo.
Arsenal step up bid for Jeremie Frimpong
That is because Arsenal are also said to be stepping up their interest in Jeremie Frimpong.
Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also rumoured to be interested in the Bayer Leverkusen full-back, 22, formerly of Manchester City and Celtic.
However, reports from Germany cited by the Daily Express claim that Dutch international Frimpong is also a prominent feature on Arsenal’s transfer shortlist, with talks already held but no bid yet tabled.
Leverkusen are said to want £42.7m for Frimpong, with Arsenal also previously heavily linked with their French winger Moussa Diaby.
Rice and Timber set for Arsenal medicals
Arsenal are finally on the verge of signing both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in combined deals worth almost £150m.
Both players are now poised to undergo medicals in north London after full agreements were reached with West Ham and Ajax respectively.
Arsenal will pay £100m for Rice plus a further £5m in add-ons – a record fee for a British footballer – and £38.5m with £4.3m in add-ons for Timber.
Official transfer announcements for both players should be on the way very soon, but that’s unlikely to be the end of the Gunners’ summer transfer spending. More on that to come shortly!
Chelsea start Dybala talks
Chelsea have made contact with Roma over Paulo Dybala.
The forward joined Roma last summer on a free transfer and was a huge hit, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.
But under the terms of his contract, foreign clubs can sign him for just €12million (£10.8m) this summer.
Journalist Pedro Almeida tonight reports that Chelsea have “made contact” with Dybala’s agent to explore a move for the Argentine.
Mauricio Pochettino is a known fan of Dybala with Tottenham failing with a bid during his time as manager.
