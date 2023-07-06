Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal step up Frimpong bid, Rice medical; Chelsea want Lavia and Dybala; Man Utd latest

Declan Rice is poised to undergo his medical at Arsenal as a blockbuster £105million transfer finally nears completion after a total agreement was reached with West Ham. The Gunners have also struck a deal with Ajax for Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, with Mikel Arteta now said to be stepping up his bid for rumoured Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong at Bayer Leverkusen as they also target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a huge midfield double deal for Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, with contact also made over Roma’s Paulo Dybala to boost their forward line. Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga also remains in Mauricio Pochettino’s sights, along with Ishe Samuels-Smith and Brazilian duo Angelo Gabriel and Matheus Franca. Manchester United have now signed Mason Mount and are bidding for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, with talks over Rasmus Højlund continuing with Randal Kolo Muani and Sofyan Amrabat also on Erik ten Hag’s shortlist.

Tottenham have offered Harry Kane a massive new contract and are set to complete deals for ex-Fulham winger Manor Solomon and Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!