Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya terms; Chelsea pondering Vlahovic swap deal; Hojlund to Man United done

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are all hunting more major transfers as we enter an exciting final month of the summer window. Arsenal have agreed personal terms with David Raya and also apparently have their eye on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mohammed Kudus, though Djibril Sow is off to Sevilla.

Chelsea are still in talks over Moises Caicedo and are also bidding for Brighton team-mate Robert Sanchez, as well as pondering an offer from Juventus that would see them swap Dusan Vlahovic for Romelu Lukaku. Axel Disasi has passed his medical at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea having also wrapped up a deal for Lesley Ugochukwu. Kylian Mbappe remains in Chelsea’s sights along with the likes of Michael Olise and new possible Caicedo alternatives in Edson Alvarez and Tyler Adams, plus Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga.

Harry Kane will not leave Tottenham if he is still at the club in time for their season opener, with Bayern Munich plotting another bid for the England captain. Liverpool are said to have launched fresh moves to sign Brazilian starlet Andre Trindade and Lavia, while Rasmus Hojlund has completed a medical at Manchester United. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!