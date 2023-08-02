Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya terms; Chelsea pondering Vlahovic swap deal; Hojlund to Man United done

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are all hunting more major transfers as we enter an exciting final month of the summer window. Arsenal have agreed personal terms with David Raya and also apparently have their eye on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mohammed Kudus, though Djibril Sow is off to Sevilla.
Chelsea are still in talks over Moises Caicedo and are also bidding for Brighton team-mate Robert Sanchez, as well as pondering an offer from Juventus that would see them swap Dusan Vlahovic for Romelu Lukaku. Axel Disasi has passed his medical at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea having also wrapped up a deal for Lesley Ugochukwu. Kylian Mbappe remains in Chelsea’s sights along with the likes of Michael Olise and new possible Caicedo alternatives in Edson Alvarez and Tyler Adams, plus Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga.
Harry Kane will not leave Tottenham if he is still at the club in time for their season opener, with Bayern Munich plotting another bid for the England captain. Liverpool are said to have launched fresh moves to sign Brazilian starlet Andre Trindade and Lavia, while Rasmus Hojlund has completed a medical at Manchester United. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Live updates
Liverpool fail with second Romeo Lavia bid
Liverpool have seen their improved offer for Romeo Lavia rejected, reports claim.
The Reds are said to have tabled a fresh bid to Southampton for the teenage Belgian international of £41m, having seen an opening proposal worth £37m snubbed last month.
The relegated Saints are believed to want £50m for ex-Manchester City starlet Lavia, also linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, and have rebuffed Liverpool’s second offer as well.
Liverpool are also said to have made contact with Brazilian club Fluminense over their midfielder Andre.
Amrabat sends new message amid Man United chase
Sofyan Amrabat leaving Fiorentina this summer is not a done deal, it would appear.
Manchester United have been most heavily linked with the Morocco midfielder, who also has big interest from Saudi Arabia.
However, Amrabat has now claimed that he could be willing to stay with the beaten Europa Conference League finalists for another season yet.
Asked if he would leave Fiorentina after Tuesday’s 4-0 friendly win over Grosseto, the 26-year-old told Italian news agency ANSA: “I don’t know, I could remain.”
Chelsea weighing up Dusan Vlahovic offer
Chelsea are said to be weighing up Juventus’ latest approach regarding Dusan Vlahovic.
Standard Sport reported earlier today that the Blues had been offered the Serbian striker in exchange for the unwanted Romelu Lukaku, plus a significant fee.
The Guardian say that number is around €40m, with Chelsea said to be currently deciding whether or not to alter their stance on Vlahovic having already rejected one approach from Juve this summer as they look to offload the former Fiorentina marksman and Arsenal target.
Rasmus Hojlund completes Man United medical
Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United is all but done.
The Danish striker has been at Carrington this evening undergoing a medical after a £72m deal was finally struck with Atalanta over the weekend.
Hojlund passed that medical, per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, and has already completed his first in-house media assignment.
He will return with his entourage tomorrow to officially pen the contract, with a club announcement to follow.
West Ham ready to end Ward-Prowse talks as Ajax get Borges
West Ham are ready to walk away from transfer talks over James Ward-Prowse, while they will not be signing Carlos Borges after all.
Southampton captain and set-piece specialist Ward-Prowse has long been identified as a key target for the Hammers this summer, as part of plans to replace talismanic captain Declan Rice following his blockbuster £105million switch to London rivals Arsenal.
Negotiations have been ongoing after an initial bid was rejected earlier in the window, with the England midfielder, 28, believed to be keen on a move to West Ham as he looks to seal an immediate return to the Premier League following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship last season.
There were previously discussions over whether Flynn Downes could even move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.
Read the full story here
Pochettino expecting busy end to Chelsea transfer summer
Pochettino is obviously expecting a busy end to the summer for Chelsea…
“I am not disappointed because when we signed we already knew we would find this situation,” he said of their incoming transfer business so far in this window.
“I am not disappointed, I am happy in the way the club is working, us included. Nothing to say different. Of course, working hard to try to finish the squad as soon as possible
“We all understand and know in the last few weeks of the transfer window maybe some things are going to happen. Always it is better to have everything closed before but not only us, for different clubs also, we continue to try to finish and to close the squad in the way that we want.”
Pochettino offers new Chelsea transfer update
Mauricio Pochettino will “define” the futures of Chelsea youngsters Andrey Santos, Cesare Casadei and new signing Lesley Ugochukwu in a post-tour meeting in London.
The Blues boss will sit down with co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart after his squad returns from their trip to the United States.
Chelsea are currently undefeated in pre-season despite Pochettino previously describing the squad as “incomplete” with an average age of around 22.
Ahead of one final pre-season friendly test against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday night, Pochettino said he is ready to sit down and decide the futures of a host of young players.
Read the full story here
Arsenal agree contract in principle with David Raya
Arsenal have agreed a contract in principle with David Raya, reports Nizaar Kinsella.
The Spain goalkeeper is keen to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer after agreeing a long-term deal and has told Brentford of his desire to complete the transfer.
Arsenal are ready to begin club-to-club talks after Tottenham and Bayern Munich both walked away from potential deals over Brentford’s £40million asking price.
It remains unclear what a move for Raya would mean for current Gunners No1 Aaron Ramsdale.
Read the full story here
Arsenal to bank £5m with Auston Trusty sale
While David Raya could soon be heading to Arsenal, Auston Trusty is on the way out.
Standard Sport reported earlier this week that the Gunners were prepared to sell or loan out the American international once again this summer after he starred during a stint at Championship side Birmingham last term.
Trusty was with Mikel Arteta’s squad on their pre-season tour of his native USA, but clearly did not do enough to convince the Spaniard to keep him around amid interest from Sheffield United, Swansea and Ipswich.
The Blades have won the race for the 24-year-old defender, whom Arsenal signed from MLS side Colorado Rapids last year, with the Daily Express reporting a fee of £5m for a permanent transfer.
Axel Disasi passes Chelsea medical
Axel Disasi to Chelsea is imminent!
Fabrizio Romano reports that the France international defender has now passed his medical ahead of a £38.6m move from Monaco to Stamford Bridge.
Disasi had also been tracked by both Arsenal and Manchester United this summer, though he is heading to west London in order to compensate for the loss of Wesley Fofana to injury, with former Monaco team-mate Benoit Badiashile also sidelined at present.
Disasi’s arrival follows Levi Colwill signing a new six-year deal with Chelsea and he is expected to now pen a five-year contract of his own with the option for a further 12 months.
The move is likely to spell the end of Trevoh Chalobah’s time in blue.
Source link