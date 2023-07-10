Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe told to leave PSG amid Arsenal links; Chelsea learn Caicedo fee; Onana to Man Utd

The transfer window is kicking off with Arsenal on the verge of confirming Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in a £150million double deal – while also being linked with a mega move for Kylian Mbappe. It has been a crazy start to the summer with more deals expected in abundance.
Over at Chelsea, a new striker shortlist has been put together including the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen and Elye Wahi. But the Blues’ top target remains Moises Caicedo, who is reportedly valued at a hefty £100m by Brighton. Plenty of outgoings are expected too, with Romelu Lukaku tipped to depart on a permanent transfer.
New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has today made a statement on Harry Kane’s future as Spurs target a new defender in Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba, while also putting Manor Solomon through his medical. Manchester United are nearing a deal for Andre Onana and West Ham want James Ward-Prowse. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Live updates
Done deal! Baba Rahman leaves Chelsea for PAOK
Chelsea learn Moises Caicedo fee
Brighton are still demanding a fee of £100m for Moises Caicedo.
According to iNews, Chelsea have received a blow having hoped to do a deal worth in the region of £80m for the midfielder. A £60m offer was rebuffed in the spring.
However, the path is clear for the Blues given Manchester United’s signing of Mason Mount and Arsenal’s capture of Declan Rice have taken them out of the running.
Kylian Mbappe told to leave PSG
Former Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo has urged Kylian Mbappe to leave the club this summer.
Arsenal have been a surprise candidate to sign the French striker, albeit in very-much-unconfirmed reports regarding their interest.
Leonardo wants to see a speedy resolution over his future despite having a year left on his contract.
“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to leave, however that might be,” he told L’Equipe.
“PSG existed before Mbappe and it will exist after he leaves.
“Through his behaviour in the last two years, Mbappé has shown that he’s not a player who’s capable of guiding a team yet. He’s a great player, but not a leader. He’s a great goalscorer, but he’s not a creative player. Building a team around him is difficult.”
Declan Rice ‘spotted’ with Arsenal squad
Arsenal are soon set to announce Declan Rice’s signing and we have another supposed hint at the £105m player’s arrival.
Recently, West Ham have taken Rice’s shirt off their website and today didn’t include him in their new kit being unveiled.
And Arsenal media presenter Nicole Holliday has teased seeing the man himself at the airport – leading to speculation he was flying out with the squad to their pre-season camp in Germany.
Watch this space…
West Ham to make £20m move for James Ward-Prowse
Given James Ward-Prowse’s standing in the Premier League over the years, it seems strange that he remains a Championship player.
Fulham have been linked with a move but the Daily Mail suggest it is West Ham who could now emerge as a suitor.
They claim Saints expect the Hammers to make a £20m approach imminently, albeit that is considered half of their valuation.
Albert Sambi Lokonga confirms pre-season injury blow ahead of Arsenal friendly vs Nurnberg
Arsenal will be without Albert Sambi Lokonga for their pre-season training camp in Germany.
The Belgian midfielder has confirmed a muscle injury will keep him at home while a squad of first-teamers and academy hopefuls face Nurnberg in the Gunners’ first official friendly of the summer.
“Due to a muscular injury, I’ll sadly not be part of the summer camp with the team in Germany,” he posted on Instagram.
Read the full story here!
Barcelona chief confirms £25m Vitor Roque deal as Arsenal and Manchester United miss out
Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed the LaLiga giants’ imminent deal for Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque.
The 18-year-old is set to move from Athletico Paranense for an intiial fee of £25million after Barcelona fought off reported interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.
Read the full story here!
Paulo Dybala a cheap option for Chelsea
It seems the talk linking Paulo Dybala with a move to Chelsea is gathering pace.
According to the Independent, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring more experience to the club and could target the Argentina star as a result.
Dybala is thought to have a release clause worth around £12m in his deal with Roma.
Postecoglou addresses Tanguy Ndombele’s long-term future at Tottenham
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has refused to rule out the prospect of Tanguy Ndombele staying at the club next season.
The Frenchman spent last term on loan at Napoli after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.
It was during the latter’s tenure that Ndombele, a £63m signing from Lyon in the summer of 2019, was forced to train alone or with the U23s.
Read the full story here!
Postecoglou maps out plan to keep Kane at Tottenham amid Bayern offer
Ange Postecoglou says he wants to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham and revealed he will lay out his vision for the club to the England captain during talks when he returns to training this week.
Speaking in his first press conference since being named as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor last month, Postecoglou revealed he had received no assurances from the club over Kane’s future but insisted Spurs’ talisman was looking forward to reporting back to Hotspur Way on Wednesday.
Kane, who has entered the final 12 months of his Spurs contract, is the subject of aggressive interest from Bayern Munich, who are understood to have tabled a second bid, worth in the region of £70million, for the 29-year-old this week.
Read the full story here!
Source link