Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe told to leave PSG amid Arsenal links; Chelsea learn Caicedo fee; Onana to Man Utd

The transfer window is kicking off with Arsenal on the verge of confirming Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in a £150million double deal – while also being linked with a mega move for Kylian Mbappe. It has been a crazy start to the summer with more deals expected in abundance.

Over at Chelsea, a new striker shortlist has been put together including the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen and Elye Wahi. But the Blues’ top target remains Moises Caicedo, who is reportedly valued at a hefty £100m by Brighton. Plenty of outgoings are expected too, with Romelu Lukaku tipped to depart on a permanent transfer.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has today made a statement on Harry Kane’s future as Spurs target a new defender in Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba, while also putting Manor Solomon through his medical. Manchester United are nearing a deal for Andre Onana and West Ham want James Ward-Prowse. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!