Transfer news LIVE! Balogun to Chelsea agreed; Arsenal ‘sell’ Gabriel; Man United want Amrabat and Gravenberch

The summer window deadline is fast approaching and clubs are still scrambling to get business done before it is too late. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Man City and Liverpool are still in the market for incomings and outgoings.
The Gunners remain interested in signing a right winger, but are currently concentrating on selling fringe players with Folarin Balogun attracting interest from Chelsea, Spurs and Fulham. He will cost at least £40m. Spurs want a young striker after Harry Kane’s exit and are expected to bid for Gift Orban or Brennan Johnson before the window closes.
The Blues also want a new forward and like Mohammed Kudus, Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola, but have seen City agree a £51.3m deal to sign previous target Jeremy Doku. Liverpool and United are battling for Ryan Gravenberch, while interest in Sofyan Amrabat remains. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!
Live updates
Foreign clubs keen on Greenwood
Manchester United will sell or loan Mason Greenwood with interest mounting from clubs in Italy, Turkey and the Middle East.
Standard Sport understands the 21-year-old has two years left on his current £75,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford but will not play for the club again even if he excels on loan.
The one-time England international remains on full pay but won’t train with Erik Ten Hag’s first-team squad as he attempts to leave before deadline day on September 1.
Chelsea contact Balogun over move
Chelsea have sounded out Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun in a bid to boost their attack before deadline day.
The 22-year-old is being considered by Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino’s side failed to create any clear second-half chances in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.
Balogun was clinical on loan at Reims last season having scored 21 league goals in 37 matches in France but is open to leaving the Emirates Stadium for Chelsea.
Arsenal are aware of Chelsea’s interest and want around £50million for their striker, who is out of contract in June 2025.
Read more here!
Done deal! Newcastle sign Hall from Chelsea
Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Lewis Hall from Chelsea.
The young defender joins on an initial loan deal, which will turn into a permanent move after a number of performances.
Chelsea are set to pocked around £30m for the academy graduate.
Fulham want Kean to replace Mitrovic
Fulham have approached Juventus over a deal for Moise Kean as they look to sign a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Standard Sport understands contact was made on Monday to discuss a potential fee for the 23-year-old, a day after Mitrovic left for Al-Hilal in a club-record sale worth £46million.
Kean was once considered one of Italy’s finest young talents, but an ill-advised move to Everton stalled his development before returning to Juventus earlier this year.
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is also being considered as Marco Silva demands a replacement for Mitrovic despite signing Wolves’s Raul Jimenez earlier in the summer.
Read more here!
Chelsea book Petrovic medical
Chelsea have agreed a £14million deal with New England Revolution for goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.
The 23-year-old will cost an initial £12.5m, with up to £1.5m further due in performance-related add-ons. Petrovic will now travel to complete his medical in the coming days.
Petrovic will sign a seven-year deal with an option for a further year to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, who last week joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan.
The two-time Serbia international will initially deputise for Chelsea’s no.1 goalkeeper Robert Sanchez but the Blues believe him capable of becoming first choice in the future.
Read more here!
Man United handed Amrabat boost
Manchester United have been given a clear path to sign Sofyan Amrabat.
According to widespread reports, Liverpool have moved on to other targets to leave the Fiorentina man with United as the last remaining suitor for his services.
United have been tracking Amrabat all summer and could now finally make a move from the World Cup star.
Spurs expected to make Johnson bid
Tottenham are expected to make a bid for Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson this summer if they can reduce the size of their squad.
Johnson has been earmarked to help fill the goals void created by Harry Kane’s exit and has “loads of admirers” at Spurs, according to Football London’s Alasdair Gold. Jonathan David, Gift Emmanuel Orban and Mehdi Taremi have also been linked.
Gold said on his YouTube channel: “He’s got loads of admirers at Tottenham. He will certainly cost more than Gift Orban and again probably plays more out wide but can play centrally. Keep an eye on Brennan Johnson links as well. I know [Fabio] Paratici was a big fan of his as well, obviously still involved in his consultancy role at Spurs.”
Johnson still has three years left in his current contract so Nottingham are expected to want at least £40million.
West Ham’s Mavropanos deal still on
West Ham’s deal to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos is still on amid reports he failed his medical.
Standard Sport understands Mavropanos did not fail his medical and the £20million move is expected to go
The final details of the transfer still need finalising and then the former Arsenal defender’s Stuttgart exit will be confirmed.
Chelsea ready Barcola bid
Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for young Lyon attacker Bradley Barcola.
Football Transfers claim the 20-year-old is the latest name on Mauricio Pochettino’s wishlist after scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists in 31 games last season.
Barcola, who has a contract with Lyon until 2026, also scored twice and setting up two more goals in the recent Under-21 Euros.
Lyon want €50m (£42.8m) to sell Barcola, and have already rejected a bid from Paris Saint-Germain worth €30m (£25.7m). RMC Sport believe a deal worth €35m (£29.9m) could prove successful.
Arteta on Gabriel transfer talk
Mikel Arteta has responded to reports that Gabriel Magalhaes could be set to leave Arsenal.
The centre-back was again omitted from the starting line-up as the Gunners took on Crystal Palace, only being called upon after Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off for a second yellow card midway through the second half.
“It’s about the games that we were expecting, what I was expecting, how we wanted to defend and attack and our belief it was the best thing,” Arteta said when explaining why Gabriel was again a substitute.
“He’s played in both games (off the bench against both Palace and Nottingham Forest), he’s helped us to win both games for different reasons. He was really good today, he absolutely dominated the box. He’s going to play a lot of games. That’s the decision sometimes.”
When pressed on if there were any plans to sell Gabriel before the end of the window, Arteta shook his head. There is interest in Gabriel from Saudi Arabia and Real Madrid are also reportedly keen.
Read more here!
Source link