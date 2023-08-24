Transfer news LIVE! Johnson snubs Chelsea for Spurs; £34m Man Utd breakthrough; Kudus done deal

Today promises to be another big one in the summer transfer market with a decision reportedly made in the chase for Brennan Johnson. The Nottingham Forest striker is said to prefer moving to Tottenham over Chelsea, ahead of a bid landing from Spurs for the £50million-rated player. However, the Blues are preparing to land a new signing of their own after a medical for Deivid Washington.
Over at Arsenal, player sales are the order of the day following surprise rumours of a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. Mohammed Kudus has been a target for both the Gunners and Chelsea but West Ham have now sealed an agreement to sign the Ghanaian midfielder.
Manchester United are closing in on a £34m deal for Jean-Clair Todibo as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his defence while a midfielder is Liverpool’s top target, following a rejected bid for Andre Trinidade. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Live updates
Chelsea to make new signing today
Chelsea could announce the signing of Deivid Washington today.
The Brazilian teenager completed his medical ahead of a £17m move from Santos yesterday, as reported by Sky Sports.
Washington will be loaned to sister club Strasbourg for the season ahead.
Arsenal hope for Nicolas Pepe deal
Nicolas Pepe could finally be leaving Arsenal.
RMC Sport reveal an unnamed Saudi Arabian club have begun talks over signing the winger, who has a year left on his Gunners contract.
Pepe recently rejected a three-year contract with Besiktas in Turkey.
Brennan Johnson snubs Chelsea for Spurs
Brennan Johnson wants to sign for Spurs.
The Mail say the Nottingham Forest striker has made up his mind on his next move amid rival interest from Chelsea and West Ham.
A first official bid is expected soon with Tottenham considering sending Davinson Sanchez to the City Ground as a makeweight.
Chelsea are now reportedly looking at other targets.
Man Utd takeover latest
There is still hope that either Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim will complete a deal to buy Manchester United.
Following claims that the Sheikh’s bid has been successful, and counter claims that the Glazers may not sell up at all, the Mail say intermediary Raine Group continue to work on bringing a deal together.
It is said, however, that neither bidder has met the price tag for United at this stage.
Man Utd make £34m defender breakthrough
Jean-Clair Todibo is set to become Manchester United’s next signing.
L’Equipe say a £34m deal has almost been reached to land the defender from Nice.
That could leave Harry Maguire even further away from the first-team picture after his move to West Ham collapsed.
Spurs prepare first Johnson bid
Tottenham are preparing a first bid for Brennan Johnson.
According to the Daily Mail, the Nottingham Forest striker has been made Spurs’ no1 target to replace Harry Kane.
Forest value Johnson at around £50million and earlier this summer rejected a £35m from Brentford.
Real Madrid wants James
Real Madrid are plotting a move for Chelsea captain Reece James.
According to the Mirror, the Spanish giants hope to lure the right-back to Madrid next summer as they look for a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal.
Not sure they’ve timed their interest right given he has only just been handed the armband.
Man United want Croatian wonderkid
Manchester United are in talks to sign Croatian youngster Dino Klapija.
According to Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig are also keen and both clubs are discussing a deal to sign the 16-year-old in January.
One to keep an eye on.
West Ham closing in on £38m Kudus
West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.
The Athletic reports that a bid worth up almost £38million, including add-ons, and have submitted and Ajax are expected to accept.
Personal terms on a five-year deal have already been agreed. Brighton have previously had an offer accepted, but the player has seemingly decided against the move.
Official! Bernardo pens new City contract
Manchester City have confirmed that Bernardo Silva has signed a new three-year contract.
The midfielder had been linked with the likes of Barcelona and PSG this summer.
Source link