Transfer news LIVE! Johnson snubs Chelsea for Spurs; £34m Man Utd breakthrough; Kudus done deal

Today promises to be another big one in the summer transfer market with a decision reportedly made in the chase for Brennan Johnson. The Nottingham Forest striker is said to prefer moving to Tottenham over Chelsea, ahead of a bid landing from Spurs for the £50million-rated player. However, the Blues are preparing to land a new signing of their own after a medical for Deivid Washington.

Over at Arsenal, player sales are the order of the day following surprise rumours of a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. Mohammed Kudus has been a target for both the Gunners and Chelsea but West Ham have now sealed an agreement to sign the Ghanaian midfielder.


