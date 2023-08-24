Transfer news LIVE! Johnson snubs Chelsea for Spurs; £34m Man Utd breakthrough; Kudus done deal

Today promises to be another big one in the summer transfer market with a decision reportedly made in the chase for Brennan Johnson. The Nottingham Forest striker is said to prefer moving to Tottenham over Chelsea, ahead of a bid landing from Spurs for the £50million-rated player. However, the Blues are preparing to land a new signing of their own after a medical for Deivid Washington.

Over at Arsenal, player sales are the order of the day following surprise rumours of a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. Mohammed Kudus has been a target for both the Gunners and Chelsea but West Ham have now sealed an agreement to sign the Ghanaian midfielder.

Manchester United are closing in on a £34m deal for Jean-Clair Todibo as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his defence while a midfielder is Liverpool’s top target, following a rejected bid for Andre Trinidade. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!