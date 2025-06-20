Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal FC want Chelsea star, Gyokeres decision; Man Utd in Mbeumo blow; Guehi to Liverpool

Chelsea are in talks with all of Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Mohammed Kudus, which would see Madueke move down the pecking order, having also made contact over Malick Fofana and Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool have finally welcomed Florian Wirtz for his medical as they look to close an agreement for Milos Kerkez and now plot a move for Marc Guehi. Manchester United are still pushing to land Bryan Mbeumo, but the Brentford star could now favour a move to Tottenham, and also have interest in Ekitike, as well as Victor Osimhen.