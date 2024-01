Chelsea have received a boost in the race for Victor Osimhen and Tottenham are facing a hijack attempt from Newcastle in their bid to sign Antonio Nusa. Manchester United want Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee but have been told they cannot sign Lille defender Leny Yoro, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro both tipped for moves to Saudi Arabia. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!