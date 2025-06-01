Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal FC; Liverpool Wirtz agreement ‘close’; Man Utd pick Fernandes replacement; Chelsea
The first summer window opens is open which means plenty of business can officially be completed by Europe’s biggest clubs. Arsenal have picked Benjamin Sesko as their first-choice striker target, ahead of Viktor Gyokeres, and personal terms have already been agreed. Talks with RB Leipzig over a fee around £70million are now ongoing. Martin Zubimendi is also set to undergo a medical, while there is interest in Leroy Sane.
