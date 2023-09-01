Transfer Deadline Day LIVE! Arsenal in late Cancelo swoop; Gravenberch twist; Chelsea’s Gallagher to Spurs

The clock is ticking on transfer deadline day and plenty of deals are still left to be completed. Liverpool are hoping to avoid a snag in Ryan Gravenberch’s arrival after Bayern Munich’s move for Joao Palhinha collapsed, whereas Arsenal have been linked with a late swoop for Joao Cancelo.
The Gunners are said to want a new defender such as Eric Garcia or Alexander Bah but time is not on their side. Chelsea, meanwhile, have signed Cole Palmer and are fielding late interest in Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher. Spurs want to sign the England midfielder as well as Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.
Manchester United have landed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham, where a big clearout is underway with Japhet Tanganga also off and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg available. There will be plenty of twists and turns before 11pm BST so follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live on deadline day below!
Live updates
Johnson undergoes Spurs medical
Brennan Johnson is close to completing his move to Tottenham.
The forward is currently at Hotspur Way, undergoing a medical as he closes in on a £47.5million transfer from Nottingham Forest.
Official confirmation of that one to come later this evening…
Done deal: Hudson-Odoi to Forest
Callum Hudson-Odoi’s move to Nottingham Forest is now done.
He has been at the training ground doing his medical but needed a final details tying up around his Chelsea exit before it could be announced. He leaves his boyhood club of 15 years for a £5million fee plus a sell-on clause.
Dom Smith on Palhinha’s failed Bayern switch
It is a major boost for Fulham that they have been able to hold on to Joao Palhinha. He flew to Munich today for his medical, but his move to Bayern always depended on Fulham finding a replacement.
There was interest in McTominay and an approach about Hojbjerg but no official bid for either player. Neither was convinced it was a move that suited them perfectly. Bayern pushed hard to get the Palhinha deal done, but Fulham rejected a “massive” bid and get to keep their man as a result.
What a boost. In a post-Mitrovic world, the Cottagers’ most important and best player by far.
Done deal: Evans to Man United
It looks as if Manchester United are going to confirm four incomings on deadline day, with Jonny Evans’ free transfer now confirmed as he signs a one-year deal.
Bayindir and Reguilion are already through the door, with Sofyan Amrabat the missing piece of the puzzle.
Barcelona to beat Arsenal in Cancelo race
Arsenal have reportedly explored a deadline day move for Joao Cancelo, but it seems he is Barca-bound.
Reports suggest the Manchester City full back only had one club in mind as his destination this summer. He’s expected to sign for Barcelona in a double deal with Joao Felix.
Done deal: Burstow to Sunderland on loan
Chelsea striker Mason Burstow had interest from both AC Milan, Werder Bremen and other clubs in Europe before accepting a move to Sunderland.
The 20-year-old was happy to move to the North East as he seeks homegrown status to improve his chances of making it at Stamford Bridge.
Burstow was signed from Charlton for £1.25million in January 2022 and is highly regarded by Mauricio Pochettino after excellent performances in training against his star-studded squad.
Gravenberch deal on course despite twist
Reports suggest Liverpool’s move for Ryan Gravenberch should not be affected by Bayern’s failed Palhinha bid.
It’s said the Gravenberch deal is expected to go ahead as planned, to bolster Klopp’s midfield.
Saudi club to launch new Salah bid
Al-Ittihad have shrugged off Jurgen Klopp’s warning by formulating a £200million bid for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, according to reports.
The Mail say the Saudi Arabian club are willing to make the Egyptian winger the most expensive footballer in history – and won’t let up until their transfer window shuts next Thursday.
More on this story here!
No Bayern move for Chalobah
Another Bayern Munich move for a Premier League player that isn’t happening… Trevor Chalobah.
Palhinha to Bayern off
Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich has collapsed, Nizaar Kinsella reports.
Disappointment for the player who was in Germany completing a medical before the German transfer window closed at 5pm, but it solves a lot of problems for Fulham. Their star remains.
