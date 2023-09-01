Transfer Deadline Day LIVE! Arsenal in late Cancelo swoop; Gravenberch twist; Chelsea’s Gallagher to Spurs

The clock is ticking on transfer deadline day and plenty of deals are still left to be completed. Liverpool are hoping to avoid a snag in Ryan Gravenberch’s arrival after Bayern Munich’s move for Joao Palhinha collapsed, whereas Arsenal have been linked with a late swoop for Joao Cancelo.

The Gunners are said to want a new defender such as Eric Garcia or Alexander Bah but time is not on their side. Chelsea, meanwhile, have signed Cole Palmer and are fielding late interest in Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher. Spurs want to sign the England midfielder as well as Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United have landed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham, where a big clearout is underway with Japhet Tanganga also off and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg available. There will be plenty of twists and turns before 11pm BST so follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live on deadline day below!