Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd re-sign veteran; Kim Min-jae announces move; Caicedo to Chelsea; Arsenal update

Manchester United have announced the signing of Jonny Evans as the transfer window continues to take unexpected turn after unexpected turn. The Red Devils have joined Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in flashing the big bucks this summer and Andre Onana is due to join next, yet they look to have missed out on Kim Min-jae after he confirmed his exit from Napoli.

Arsenal have already splashed over £200million but Mikel Arteta wants more signings amid continued links with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Gremio midfielder Bitello. Chelsea have been focused on outgoing rather than incomings in recent weeks, but hope to land top target Moises Caicedo this week in a deal which is expected to cost north of £70m.

Tottenham have already secured three new signings but want a new defender and could be forced into the market for a new striker, should Bayern Munich sign Harry Kane. Micky van de Ven appears to be the centre-back of choice, while Ivan Toney could across London to replace the England captain. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!