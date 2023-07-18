Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd re-sign veteran; Kim Min-jae announces move; Caicedo to Chelsea; Arsenal update

Manchester United have announced the signing of Jonny Evans as the transfer window continues to take unexpected turn after unexpected turn. The Red Devils have joined Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in flashing the big bucks this summer and Andre Onana is due to join next, yet they look to have missed out on Kim Min-jae after he confirmed his exit from Napoli.
Arsenal have already splashed over £200million but Mikel Arteta wants more signings amid continued links with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Gremio midfielder Bitello. Chelsea have been focused on outgoing rather than incomings in recent weeks, but hope to land top target Moises Caicedo this week in a deal which is expected to cost north of £70m.
Tottenham have already secured three new signings but want a new defender and could be forced into the market for a new striker, should Bayern Munich sign Harry Kane. Micky van de Ven appears to be the centre-back of choice, while Ivan Toney could across London to replace the England captain. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Live updates
Victor Osimhen holds Napoli talks
Victor Osimhen returned to Napoli’s training ground for the first time this pre-season today.
On the agenda was talks with the club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis over a new contract, with two years left to run on his deal amid plenty of transfer interest.
The meeting lasted 90 minutes according to reporters in Italy with Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda departing without making any statements to the media.
We eagerly await what gossip will result from the talks!
Official! Marcus Rashford signs new Man Utd contract
Done deal! Bayern Munich sign Kim Min-jae
Jonny Evans rejoins Man Utd
After training with Manchester United’s Under-21s, Jonny Evans has put pen to paper on a short-term deal with his former club.
That will allow him to play in the friendlies against Lyon and Wrexham, the first of which takes place in Edinburgh tomorrow.
Read the full story
Kim Min-jae announces Napoli exit
South Korean defender Kim Min-jae has confirmed he is leaving Napoli in a heartfelt Instagram post. He’s linked with Bayern Munich, while Manchester United were previously rumoured to be an interested party.
“I send this message to all the Napoli fans who have shown love and support,” he wrote. “Thanks to you the SCUDETTO was possible after Maradona, 33 years ago.
“To my passionate club Napoli, Mister Spalletti, my team mates, and above all to Napoli fans, I would like to express my gratitude. No matter where I will be or no matter where I go, I will remember Napoli and cheer for you. Grazie. Forza Napoli sempre.”
Fabinho closes in on £40m move
One Liverpool player that is set to make the move to Saudi Arabia is Fabinho.
Sky Sports report that the Brazilian is on the verge of completing a £40m move to Al-Ittihad, with that deal set to go through in the coming days.
The Saudi club have already signed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante this summer.
Saudi offer for Diaz
Al-Hilal want to bring Luiz Diaz to Saudi Arabia this summer.
That’s according to Portuguese outlet Record, with it claimed that they are preparing a €50m offer for the Liverpool winger.
It’s claimed though that the Reds have no desire to sell Diaz, who has a contract at Anfield through to 2027.
Solomon: I want to learn from Kane
Tottenham winger Manor Solomon says it is “an honour” to play with Harry Kane and he hopes the striker stays at the club.
Kane’s future is far from certain with just one year left on his current contract and amid serious interest from Bayern Munich.
The German champions have failed with two bids for Kane, with the second of those understood to be worth around £70million plus add-ons.
“He was really welcoming,” Solomon said of Kane. “You see that he is a big character and everyone wants to follow him.
“He’s a big, big player and we hope to play with him. I am really excited to play with such a big player like Harry Kane.
“It’s an honour for me. I want to help him and I want to learn from him.”
Chelsea consider next Caicedo move
Chelsea will continue talks over Moises Caicedo after having an improved offer for the midfielder rejected by Brighton, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The latest bid from Chelsea is worth a fixed £70million with no add-ons but has been turned down as Brighton hold out for around £100m for the Ecuador international.
Chelsea, who had a £60m offer rejected last month, will now consider a fresh approach for Caicedo after making him their next transfer priority.
The Blues need to strengthen their midfield after losing N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount this summer, having also sold Jorginho to Arsenal in January.
Chelsea are adamant they will not pay over the odds for Caicedo but have been encouraged after the 21-year-year made it clear he wants to move to Stamford Bridge. The club hopes to find a compromise closer to £80m, but negotiating a deal with Brighton will not be easy.
Click here for the full story!
Onana closes in on United move
Andre Onana will now undergo a medical at Manchester United after the club agreed a fee with Inter Milan.
BBC Sport report that United will play £43.8m up front for the goalkeeper, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons.
It’s believed Onana could even fly in later today for a medical and to finalise the move, as the club look to swiftly conclude the deal and ensure their new signing is included on the pre-season tour to America.
