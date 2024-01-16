24
Treasury to avail ZWL$100bn to deal with El Nino impact

142 1 minute read

TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA

 

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube will avail ZWL$100bn to deal with the consequences of the catastrophic El-Nino phenomenon, Business Times can report.

Zimbabwe is experiencing an El Nino event which could have negative consequences and result in a drought.

This would threaten food security in the country.

“Guided by the forecasted El-Nino induced drought during 2023/2024 season some communities are expected to be food insecure and hence the budget has allocated ZWL$ 100 bn for the distribution of grains to the affected communities cope with the impacts of drought, “ said Ncube.

He added: “The country is also expected to benefit from the development partners assistance to tune of US$48m through the Lean Season Assistance and Building Resilient Sustainable Community Systems Programmes  implemented  by  the   World  Food  Programme (WFP)”.

In order to guarantee that Zimbabwe is free from drought, Ncube added that some organizations, such as Foreign Commonwealth and Development offices, are anticipated to help the vulnerable citizens in Zimbabwe with cash transfers.

“Foreign Common Wealth and Development Office is expected to support the vulnerable with cash transfer including food insecure people with projected disbursement of US$ 1m in 2024,” Professor Ncube said.

He added: “ Furthermore, the People’s  Republic of China will provide food  assistance in the first half of 2024,”  he said.

 

 

 


