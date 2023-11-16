23
21
11
40
16
32
37
9
25
15
43
48
22
38
46
47
34
44
2
39
31
10
35
7
24
13
4
1
45
30
29
14
49
20
33
18
26
8
50
3
5

Trent Alexander-Arnold motivated by Euro 2024 after England hopes boosted by midfield switch

141 Less than a minute


Alexander-Arnold had struggled to force his way into the England side as a right-back


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Mary Earps: Lionesses fear no team at the Women’s World Cup

Mary Earps: Lionesses fear no team at the Women’s World Cup

Ange Postecoglou responds to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's Tottenham return

Ange Postecoglou responds to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's Tottenham return

Munetsi voted MOTM in Stade de Reims win

England vs Italy: Euro 2024 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

England vs Italy: Euro 2024 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo