The Eagles of Carthage delivered their only AFCON success to date on home soil back in 2004, since when they have got past the quarter-finals only once. Jalel Kadri’s side will be expected to battle with Mali for top spot in a group that also includes returning South Africa and are boosted by the return of Sheffield United’s Anis Ben Slimane to the starting XI, though the absence of Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is a big blow.