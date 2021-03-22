Tweep advices Lasizwe to try dating a woman instead: “Never!”

Lasizwe has been really active on his social media for days now as he expresses how he feels about being heart broken.

The star got dumped by his lover few weeks ago and he has been taking his time to get over him and also try finding love.

Earlier today, the comedian was sober as he tweets about his feelings.

In one of his tweets, Lasizwe mentioned he has taken an executive decision to date himself.

“I’ve taken an executive decision to date myself,” he tweeted.

Well, a tweep has decided to give him an advice to rather date women instead of men.

The tweep said Lasizwe needs to try girls before he gives up on dating as they are ready to guide him step by step.

“Lasizwe please try girls before you give up on this dating thing… We will guide you step by step”

Responding to this, the media personality made it clear that he can never do such as he said: “Never”

See tweet below: