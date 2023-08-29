46
US Open 2023: Britain’s Lily Miyazaki reflects on ‘huge’ financial boost after first ever Grand Slam win

B

ritain’s Lily Miyazaki said her first ever Grand Slam victory will make a huge financial difference to her future in the sport.

The 27-year-old beat Margarita Betova of Russia 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round of the US Open, a victory that means she will rise to just outside the world’s top 150 and is guaranteed $123,000 (£98,600) for reaching the second round.


