31
3
26
48
49
30
16
9
20
43
24
38
4
2
32
34
25
29
39
23
44
40
15
13
47
46
1
10
50
8
22
33
14
45
7
5
35
37
18
11
21

USG 2-1 Liverpool: Youthful Reds side beaten in Europa League dead-rubber

133 Less than a minute


Reds were already through as group winners


Source link

133 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Jurgen Klopp backs Alexis Mac Allister in defensive role ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Man City

Jurgen Klopp backs Alexis Mac Allister in defensive role ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Man City

Tottenham fans plan ticket price protest before Ange Postecoglou’s first home game against Man Utd

Tottenham fans plan ticket price protest before Ange Postecoglou’s first home game against Man Utd

Chiefs Vs. Highlanders Live Stream Online Reddit Free Round 2

Laura Kaminski interview: 'I can lead Crystal Palace to the WSL – our start this season has been phenomenal'

Laura Kaminski interview: 'I can lead Crystal Palace to the WSL – our start this season has been phenomenal'

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo