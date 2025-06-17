Beyoncé Breaks Records with Six-Night COWBOY CARTER Run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Beyoncé has officially made history at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, wrapping her six-night COWBOY CARTER TOUR stop with over 275,000 fans and more than £45 million ($61.5 million USD) in ticket sales. Her June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16 shows broke the stadium’s all-time records for most concerts, highest gross, and most tickets sold by any artist.

The run surpassed her own five-show record set during 2023’s Renaissance World Tour, reaffirming Beyoncé’s reign as a global performance powerhouse. Each three-hour show delivered genre-defying versions of her GRAMMY-winning COWBOY CARTER album, backed by immersive visuals and boundary-pushing stage design.

On stage, Beyoncé showcased custom looks from Stella McCartney, Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, Poster Girl, and Off-White by Ibrahim Kamara, with accessories from Shola Branson and top luxury labels like Versace and Ferragamo.

Next, she heads to Paris for three sold-out shows at Stade de France starting June 19 before returning to the U.S. with stops in Houston, D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas.