Black Thought Says He is No Longer Connected to Ye’s Music

Black Thought pulled up to Pitchfork for a new interview, revealing that he has grown detached from Kanye West’s music.

“I connect with Kanye’s music less now,” Black Thought tells Pitchfork. “Maybe it’s because of the rate at which he’s been putting out art and having to keep up. I think his process has become more assembly-line, which in many ways is the Motown model. It works. I don’t know if anything’s lost, but what is sometimes compromised is the personality. The main person it’s supposed to be about is sometimes overshadowed by all these other writers, producers, and people who are contributing. Kanye is less Kanye now than he was when I was a bigger Kanye fan.”

