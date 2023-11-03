Brandy Releases Festive Single “Christmas Party For Two” From ‘Christmas with Brandy’ Album

R&B icon Brandy is spreading holiday cheer by releasing her new romantic yuletide single, “Christmas Party For Two.” With its soulful and sultry vibes, this track promises to ignite a spark during the festive season, making for some unforgettable not-so-silent nights. The single is the lead track from Brandy’s highly anticipated holiday album, Christmas with Brandy, set to drop on Nov.r 10.

Brandy’s holiday spirit doesn’t stop there; she’ll be taking the stage at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23, helping to kick off the season with her incredible vocals. Additionally, fans can catch her on the upcoming Netflix original film Best. Christmas. Ever! alongside Heather Graham, premiering on Nov.16. It looks like Brandy is all set to make this holiday season truly special.

You can hear the new single below.





