Benny The Butcher Releases New Video For “Bron”

Benny The Butcher, the Grammy-Nominated and Emmy-Award-winning member of Buffalo’s acclaimed Griselda collective, unveils a new single and music video entitled “BRON” out today via Def Jam Recordings. It brings us another step closer to the arrival of his highly anticipated new album, EVERYBODY CAN’T GO, on January 26, 2024.

The track’s soulful keyboard loop wraps around a thick beat as Benny lyrically muscles his way into the spotlight with a warning, “The Butcher coming!” He leans into a confident and charismatic cadence with bold bars. He affirms, “In my city, I’m King Kong,” and cleverly confides, “I can’t resist all this winning. It’s like me and success built a bond.” The black-and-white visual finds him in a Hapeville, GA school gymnasium at 5am. Local basketball players hit the court, while he raps in the locker room and in the paint. It undeniably evokes the victorious spirit of his rhymes.

“BRON” furthers the momentum from his recent anthem “One Foot In” ft. Stove God Cooks, produced by HIT-BOY. Beyond racking up 441K Spotify streams and 524K YouTube views on the music video, the latter incited critical applause. Stereogum noted, “Benny’s new single “One Foot In” is all about existing in the music business and the criminal underworld at the same time — a difficult proposition for anyone.” Clash professed,“‘One Foot In’ goes hard from the first note to last,” and REVOLT highlighted how “the track gives fans a vivid look into the Buffalo emcee’s dark past.” Brooklyn Vegan put it best, “Everyone’s in top form on this one. It’s gritty and gleaming all at once, with a hook you’ll be humming after one listen and verses from Benny and Stove God that find them going as hard as ever.”





