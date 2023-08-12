18
[WATCH] ‘Hip Hop 50 Live’ Full Show At Yankee Stadium

Friday night, Yankee Stadium in the Boogie Down Bronx, where it all began, some of the biggest names in hip hop turned out Yankee stadium to celebrate a Golden Anniversary with the mega concert Hip Hop 50 Live.

The fans turned out as well, with the ballpark packed for six hours of music legends putting on a show for the ages. No stranger to history, The infamous stadium handled the crowd of music fans witnessing an endless barrage of chart toppers and club bangers from the past five decades.

Beginning with a foundational set highlighting old-school legends and ending with Run DMC bringing things full circle, Check out the show which featured tight performances, many surprises and a show you don’t want to miss.

Watch the full show below.






