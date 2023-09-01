Lloyiso Woos Us Once Again With Moving New Single ‘You’re So You’

Today, South African singer and songwriter Lloyiso reveals his new single “You’re So You” out now via Universal Music Group South Africa/Republic Records.

“You’re So You” showcases the scope of his multi-dimensional vision. Organ sets the tone for the track, underlining emotionally charged verses. Finger-snaps brush up against his towering delivery as guitar accelerates the momentum on the refrain.

Lloyiso, who has co-signs from celebs like Zane Lowe, Justin Bieber, Mike Posner and more, flexes his skyscraper-size range with the chorus, “You remind me who I am when I lose my cool, you’re so you, I’ve been waiting, waiting for someone.”

It follows the recent standout “Give A Little Kindness” featuring Edenglen High School. CBS Mornings featured it as part of “Mixtape Moments,” and it has received millions of streams.

The original “Give A Little Kindness” appeared on his acclaimed debut EP Seasons. Beyond amassing tens of millions of streams, it earned critical acclaim. Native proclaimed, “‘Seasons’ is a stunning achievement. The singer has taken the stage all over the world recently to perform songs off of the EP during breathtaking performances in New York, Los Angeles and Berlin. Listen to Seasons: HERE

About Lloyiso

Hailing from just outside of Port Elizabeth, South Africa, singer, songwriter, and producer. Lloyiso wields the kind of voice that instantly tugs at heartstrings. It’s the kind of voice that shines in any arena—whether in front of a laptop camera or under the lights of a festival stage. It’s the kind of voice that makes you stop what you’re doing and sing along.

At 16-years-old, he appeared on South African Idol and placed fifth in the competition. Following “three weeks at university,” he left school and focused on music inspired by the likes of Sam Smith and Travis Scott.

He performed anywhere possible, singing in exchange for dinner at local pubs. He even recorded in English and ten different African languages. Taking over social media, Lloyiso amplified his voice globally by posting covers on Facebook before embracing YouTube.

He has gained the endorsement of everyone from Kygo to Tyga and gradually amassed an enthusiastic audience. Nailing viral renditions of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, and more, he launched his TikTok during 2020, generating tens of millions of views and attracting the attention of labels worldwide.

Finding his home, he notably made history as “the first South African artist signed to Republic Records.” In 2023, he will continue to connect like never before with new music and much more to come this year.

Download/Stream ‘You’re so You‘ HERE

Get ready to feel Lloyiso’s voice, artistry, and spirit once again!

Connect with Lloyiso Online

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Twitter

Source: Universal Music Group