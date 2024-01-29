[LISTEN] Nicki Minaj Fires Back with “Big Foot” Diss Track Aimed at Megan Thee Stallion

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion reached new heights this weekend as Minaj dropped a fiery diss track titled “Big Foot” in response to Megan’s recent song “HISS.” The back-and-forth between the two rap titans has stirred up controversy, with Minaj addressing perceived slights and taking aim at Megan’s personal life in her latest release.

After Megan Thee Stallion seemingly referenced Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, a convicted sex offender, in her track “HISS,” Minaj wasted no time in hitting back with “Big Foot.” Clocking in at nearly four-and-a-half minutes, the track features Minaj mocking Megan’s height and making references to the 2020 incident involving Tory Lanez shooting Megan in the foot. Minaj also addresses Megan’s late mother and her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, who Megan accused of infidelity in her song “Cobra.”

The rivalry between Minaj and Megan has been brewing for some time, but it intensified over the weekend following the release of “HISS.” Megan’s line, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” sparked outrage from Minaj, who took offense to the reference to Megan’s Law, a federal law aimed at regulating sex offenders. The law is named after Megan Kanka, a seven-year-old who was raped and murdered by her neighbor, a registered sex offender.

The escalating feud between Minaj and Megan has divided fans, with many taking sides and expressing their opinions on social media. Some have praised Minaj for her lyrical prowess and assertiveness in defending her husband, while others have criticized her for crossing boundaries and bringing personal matters into the public domain.

As the feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion continues to unfold, it raises questions about the boundaries of rap beef and the impact of personal attacks on the music industry. While diss tracks are a common occurrence in hip hop, the intensity of this feud has sparked debate about where to draw the line between artistic expression and personal vendettas.

Listen to “Big Foot” below.





