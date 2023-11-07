New Edition Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency

New Edition will be the next legendary act to go to Las Vegas for a residency. Announcement on Monday (Nov. 6), the full group of Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, and Johnny will hold down the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas beginning in February.

“Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the entertainment capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas,” said the group in a statement. “On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph & Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world.”

The residency will run from Feb. 28 to March 9 with an 8 p.m. start time. Tickets will begin at $79.97.

“We are honored to have Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas serve as the home to New Edition’s first-ever Las Vegas residency,” said Bobby Reynolds, senior vp, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “Encore Theater’s roster is comprised of legendary talents, and it only makes sense to have an iconic music group like New Edition join its ranks. We are thrilled to present a series of sure-to-be unforgettable performances to fans in 2024.”





