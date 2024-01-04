Initial Epstein Docs Reveal Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew Interactions

The long-promised release of the Jeffrey Epstein documents occurred on Wednesday. According to CNN, this is the first set of docs to be released, which will have a total of 200 names of people who interacted with the deceased sex trafficker.

The documents are expected to list nearly 200 names, including accusers, businesspeople, politicians, and more.

The initial documents did not bring shock, but records showed Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Michael Jackson had interactions with Epstein, according to The Blast. Clinton was stated to have dinner with a woman on Epstein’s island. A woman stated she met The King of Pope at Epstein’s home in Palm Beach.

Insider the document is a deposition from Joanna Sjoberg, who stated she was touched by Prince Andrew on her breast while taking photos, and she also was told Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls.”

Clinton’s spokesman confirmed a visit in 2019 but was unaware of “terrible crimes.” Representatives for Prince Andrew have not made a statement.





