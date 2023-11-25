Celebrities Who Uncle Sam Busted For Tax Issues

O.J. Simpson has a long list of run-ins with the federal government for tax-related issues.

In 1994, the IRS filed a document warning to inform him of the potential seizure of his properties due to his $685,248 tax debt.

“After the funds were due, several notices were sent,” IRS spokeswoman Laurie Keleman said. “Because of the large amount owed, things accelerated quickly. Once we ask for the money, and it doesn’t come quickly, we protect the government’s interest by filing a lien on the taxpayer’s property.”

He received more tax liens, including $180,000 worth imposed by the IRS.