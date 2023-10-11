Travis Scott’s Utopia-Circus Maximus Tickets Reselling For $7 Due To Lack Of Demand

Several reports have confirmed that Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour, his first official tour since his Astroworld Tour that ended in tragedy two years ago, is now facing adversity as ticket sales for Circus Maximus has dropped, despite the first sell out and the additional dates added to the tour.

Some cities have advertised the tickets as low as $7 per person.

The tour’s inaugural stop in Charlotte, NC saw tickets available in pairs for $7, while the Ticketmaster price was originally $109.50 in the same section. These prices are allegedly what’s listed at upcoming tour stops, including Raleigh, NC and Oakland, California.

No dates have been cancelled or postponed due to the ticket sales, with dates scheduled until December 29 in Toronto.





