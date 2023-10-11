Justin Combs Receives Three-Year Probation for in DUI Case

Diddy’s eldest son, Justin Combs, has sidestepped jail and was handed a three-year probation sentence following a plea deal in his DUI case. Combs pleaded no contest to a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher.

According to The Blast, Justin Combs must also enroll and “successfully complete a 3-month licensed first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program.”

READ MORE: Misa Hylton Questions Diddy’s “Act Bad” Behavior After Their Son Justin Combs is Arrested on DUI

Combs was arrested in June after he ran a red light, leading to an arrest and charged with two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than 0.08% or more.

Combs was released on $5,000 bond.





