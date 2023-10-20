Young Scooter Returns With New Project ‘Streetz Krazy’

Atlanta-based rapper Young Scooter has unleashed his latest project, Streetz Krazy, available through Empire. The album boasts collaborations with heavyweight artists like Future, EST Gee, and Young Nudy, showcasing Scooter’s growth as an artist. The project also includes his previously released singles, “Hard to Handle” with Future and “Come Eat Wit Us” with EST Gee.

The self-titled opening track sets the tone for Streetz Krazy, with Scooter reminiscing about past challenges, layered over contemplative keys and bass-heavy 808s. Besides Future and EST Gee, another highlight is “Middle of the Hood,” featuring Young Nudy. In this track, the two rappers share their hustling mentalities and experiences.

Streets Krazy follows Scooter’s 2020 collaborative project with Zaytoven, Zaystreet, and his last solo effort, Street Lottery Reloaded, released in 2020 as the fourth installment of the Street Lottery series.





