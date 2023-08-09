Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in State Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez’s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. The time is to be spent in California state prison.

The verdict was delivered after a 10-minute argument by Alex Bott on behalf of prosecutors and 20 minutes in defense from Jose Baez. Judge Herriford issued the ruling.

In a statement from Megan Thee Stallion, read on day one of the sentencing, the rap superstar says she cannot be in a room with Lanez and has yet to find peace.

Thee Stallion’s statement revealed that not only is she still reeling from the trauma, Lanez has yet to take responsibility for his actions. According to TMZ, Hot Girl Meg stated first, Lanez attempted to blame the system and is not attempting to use childhood trauma as an excuse.

Lanez was supposed to receive his sentence on Monday, but the hearing will continue on Tuesday as time ran over. Prosecutors want Lanez to serve 13 years.

Tory Lanez‘s legal team pushed for reduced sentencing. Instead of time in jail, Lanez is seeking probation and a drug treatment program.

Providing updates on the court case is Law&Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff who states Lanez’s attorneys, Jose Baez and Ed Welbourn, filed a 41-page memo detailing reasons for the shooting. The two state Lanez was battling alcoholism and included a report from a psychologist in jail citing a traumatic childhood as aiding the condition. During that childhood, his mother passed away at age 11, and living in a “crack-infested” neighborhood.

The report also states that after Lanez became successful, he leaned on alcohol and weed to deal with his past. The team also pointed to Lanez’s community service as a reason.





