Lucasraps partners with nostalgic sports brand, ‘Starter.’ – The vintage sports aesthetic is trending and who better to lead the charge than Starter! A brand that has been kitting out sports players and fans since the 70s.

Starter Sports Brand – All about nostalgia & Americana trends

Although not new to South African shores, the brand has seen a rise in popularity! This with social media influencers and fashion lovers turning to Starter with a return of nostalgia and Americana trends.

“Consumers in South Africa are tired of the usual top-tier brands. They want something unique and fresh. Starter is the perfect option to meet this demand. It offers a balance between private-label brands, generic brands, and top-tier brands. Also at a more affordable price,” says Zaakir Randeree from Starter.

Starter, is considered to be one of the world’s most significant heritage sports brands. Formerly owned by NIKE, they were established in 1971.The first apparel brand to forge partnerships with major pro basketball, football, baseball, hockey and college leagues.

Starter Collaboration with Lucasraps

SA fashion lovers have flocked to the brand. With its strong national presence, diverse customer base, and innovative marketing campaigns, they are poised to become even bigger and more popular.

Starter has started collaborating with various South African influencers to showcase their versatility. This includes multi-talented South African hip-hop artist Lucasraps. The 22-year-old rapper is the perfect fit for the brand. Known for his urban street style reminiscent of American hip-hop artists of the 90s. The collaboration makes sense when you take into consideration that Starter gained immense popularity with their snapback caps and satin jackets. All famously worn by cultural icons like Will Smith, Jazzy Jeff, and Kriss Kross.

“We’ve joined forces with the electrifying South African hip-hop sensation, Lucasraps for an explosive summer campaign. His magnetic street style is reminiscent of the iconic ’90s American hip-hop culture. This syncs flawlessly with our vibe. Lucasraps’ music and influence resonate deeply with our target audience. This makes him the ultimate choice to set this season on fire,” says Randeree.

Starter – catering to diverse market segments

Brace yourselves for an unprecedented expansion! Starter has amplified their offerings across footwear, apparel, and accessories for the South African audience. This move isn’t just about setting trends. It’s also about catering to diverse market segments. Spanning national and international borders with an array of choices across various retailers and online stores.

Starter – A Brand that respects Hip Hop Culture

The talented Mzansi rapper, describes his fashion style as “street luxury.” “A bit of the streets here and there, with a small taste of luxury.” He is a huge fan of the new Starter fashion range. “I love how elegant the designs are and how perfectly they fit my body.”

“It honestly means a lot to be working with a brand that makes amazing clothes. It also understands and respects the hip hop culture. It’s an honour to be part of the movement,” says Lucasraps.

Starter Brand – A leader in lifestyle products

Once the 4th largest sports brand in the US, Starter made history as the first to venture into lifestyle products. This, through co-branding efforts with collegiate and Olympic sports. Also collaborating with major sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB. The iconic “S and Star” logo became synonymous with fashion status. Adorning jacket sleeves and baseball caps, signifying authenticity and top-notch quality.

The fresh summer capsule range

The fresh summer capsule range showcases fusion of heritage designs. All intertwined with the pulsating energy of sports-inspired styles.

“Get ready to witness the vibrant hues straight out of NBA courts. The range is an absolute visual feast. For nostalgic souls who cherish our brand, anticipate nothing short of premium fashion marvels. This, at prices that scream affordability.”

For the first time ever, the Starter brand is gracing the shelves of various retailers. From South Africa’s leading online fashion hub, Superbalist, to national chains like Retailability and Cross Trainer.

Starter – Thriving & Adapting

The brand continues to thrive and adapt! Honouring its legacy while embracing opportunities in the sports apparel market. Starter’s journey exemplifies the story of a premium brand with enduring value. Its’ history, commitment to quality and association with prestigious sports teams make it a brand with exceptional worth. Starter’s resilience and potential shine brightly in the dynamic world of sport inspired apparel.

