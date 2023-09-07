39
15
44
49
1
26
47
43
30
24
33
2
23
22
10
35
20
31
8
5
4
46
25
3
50
7
32
29
11
18
21
37
48
9
13
45
34
16
14
40
38

Lil Yachty Says Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Touches Controversial Topics

139 1 minute read

Drake’s bestie, Lil Yachty, gave an update on For All The Dogs during his latest episode of A Safe Place podcast.

Speaking with his friend MitchGoneMad, Yachty stated the album gives high energy and praises the verses.

“It has the most, I would say like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy,” Yachty said. “I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album. Some of the verses I’m just like, ‘Bruh, what’s wrong with you?’ People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose. I will say he deals with some controversial things.”

You can hear all the details from Lil Yachty below.






Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

adidas Basketball and Trae Young Unveil ‘Trae 3’ Signature Sneaker

adidas Basketball and Trae Young Unveil ‘Trae 3’ Signature Sneaker

Joseline Hernadez and Big Lex Fight Backstage at Mayweather-Gotti Fight

Joseline Hernadez and Big Lex Fight Backstage at Mayweather-Gotti Fight

VP Mohadi resigns – Business Times

Tyrese Struggles With His Lawsuit Against Home Depot

Tyrese Struggles With His Lawsuit Against Home Depot

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo