Lil Yachty Says Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Touches Controversial Topics

Drake’s bestie, Lil Yachty, gave an update on For All The Dogs during his latest episode of A Safe Place podcast.

Speaking with his friend MitchGoneMad, Yachty stated the album gives high energy and praises the verses.

“It has the most, I would say like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy,” Yachty said. “I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album. Some of the verses I’m just like, ‘Bruh, what’s wrong with you?’ People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose. I will say he deals with some controversial things.”

You can hear all the details from Lil Yachty below.





